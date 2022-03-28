journal-news logo
West Chester apartment fire

Credit: Journal News

Multiple people were displaced after fire destroyed a ten-unit building at Union Station Apartments off of Fountains Blvd. Monday, March 28 in West Chester Twp

Credit: Journal News

