Weekly guide: Things to do

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Exploring Cincinnati’s Forgotten Religious Landscape, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Join Dr. Matthew Smith, author of “The Spires Still Point to Heaven: Cincinnati’s Religious Landscape, 1788-1873″ for an illustrated tour of the forgotten Queen City.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Colligan History Project/Hamilton Community Foundation collaboration “The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. Presented by Timothy Egan.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

History at the Movies, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 5:30 p.m. Showing “Mr. Blandings Builds his Dream House” (1948).

Grace Talusan will read from her critically acclaimed memoir, “The Body Papers,” in Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

APRIL 14

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Yun Kim. Free

Autumn Kings, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

APRIL 15

Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Work Day, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help keep the park great by removing invasive species and making space for new seedlings.

Oxford Community Arts Center Annual Gala, at 10 S. College Ave. 6:30 to 10 p.m. A Night in Rio - Feel the Rhythm of the Arts. oxarts.org

Fitton Showstoppers presents Nashville Writer’s Round, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

APRIL 16

Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Spring Wildflower Walk, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 2 p.m.

APRIL 17

What Can Ordinary Citizens Do? Promoting Democracy and the Public Good at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 6:30 p.m.

Miami Takes Music Hall, at Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. cincinnatiarts.org

APRIL 19

Jungle Jim’s International Market presents Whiskey and War Stories, at the Oscar Station, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 5:30 p.m. junglejims.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.