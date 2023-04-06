Weekly guide: Things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
- First Baptist Church of Hamilton Easter Egg Hunt, at 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. Egg hunt for children and adults with special needs will be held at 5:30 p.m. Community egg hunt will begin at 6 p.m.
- Friday Night Lights Film Series: Everything Everywhere All At Once, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents The Legend of John Henry, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
- Hope United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 3642 Shaker Road, Franklin, 10 a.m. For children 2-10 years old.
- Liberty Twp. Easter Egg Hunt, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp., 10 a.m.
- Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton, 10:15 a.m. For children 12 and under.
- Egg Orienteering, at Forest Run MetroPark, Wildlife Preserve, 1810 Hamilton-New London Road, Hamilton, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- “Day” Egg Scramble, at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. 11 a.m., for children through 3rd grade.
- Markets at Pleasant Treasure Easter Egg-Stravaganza, at 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, noon
- Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Union Chapel Church, 8284 Keister Road, Madison Twp. Noon. Free lunch of hot dog and chips and a magic show performed by Brad Eickhoff.
- Lindenwald Community Easter Trunk Hop, at Benninghofen Playground, Noyes and Van Hook avenues, 1 to 3 p.m. Kids will hop car to car with their baskets to collect their eggs.
- West Chester Fire Dept. Easter Egg Hunt, at Keehner Park, 7411 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1 p.m., for children 8 years and younger.
- University Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 4125 Riverview Ave., Middletown. 3 p.m., for children through 6th grade.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
- Exploring Cincinnati’s Forgotten Religious Landscape, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Join Dr. Matthew Smith, author of “The Spires Still Point to Heaven: Cincinnati’s Religious Landscape, 1788-1873″ for an illustrated tour of the forgotten Queen City.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
- Colligan History Project/Hamilton Community Foundation collaboration “The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. Presented by Timothy Egan.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
- History at the Movies, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 5:30 p.m. Showing “Mr. Blandings Builds his Dream House” (1948).
- Grace Talusan will read from her critically acclaimed memoir, “The Body Papers,” in Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
- SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
APRIL 14
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Yun Kim. Free
- Autumn Kings, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
APRIL 15
- Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Work Day, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help keep the park great by removing invasive species and making space for new seedlings.
- Oxford Community Arts Center Annual Gala, at 10 S. College Ave. 6:30 to 10 p.m. A Night in Rio - Feel the Rhythm of the Arts. oxarts.org
- Fitton Showstoppers presents Nashville Writer’s Round, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
APRIL 16
- Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Spring Wildflower Walk, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 2 p.m.
APRIL 17
- What Can Ordinary Citizens Do? Promoting Democracy and the Public Good at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 6:30 p.m.
- Miami Takes Music Hall, at Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati. 7:30 p.m. cincinnatiarts.org
APRIL 19
- Jungle Jim’s International Market presents Whiskey and War Stories, at the Oscar Station, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 5:30 p.m. junglejims.com
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
About the Author