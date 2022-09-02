Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

TODAY
- The First Friday @ First Methodist Concert and Artist Series, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Miami Valley Klezmer Ensemble will perform. Free and open to the public.
- First Friday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
- A Band Called Honalee, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- “Decked,” opening of skateboard art exhibit at Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery, 222 High St., Hamilton. Free and open to public. 7 to 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
- Enlightened Studios Film Festival, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Two segments of screenings: noon to 4 p.m., and 4 to 8 p.m. Partial proceeds will be donated to the victims of the Kentucky flood. fairfield-city.org
- Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Middletown Cruise-In Car Show, at Towne Mall Galleria, Middletown. 5 p.m.
- Movie in the Park, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Showing “Moana.” Wear island style clothes.
SUNDAY
- Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3 to 5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join, rain or shine. westchesteroh.org
- Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks, at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. Fireworks launch from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m.
SUNDAY & MONDAY
- Middletown Pickleball Labor Day Marathon, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Boulevard, Middletown.
MONDAY
- Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Patriotic celebration with the West Chester Symphony Orchestra for the Labor Day weekend. Free
TUESDAY
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by BlueNote.
WEDNESDAY
- Celebrating Self with Ickey Woods on Jovonte Woods Foundation, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts Center, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- Passport to Programming: Learn it at Lunch presents Urban Site Index - A New Tool for Tree Planting & Selection, at Miami University Hamilton, Conservatory Classroom, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton and on Zoom. Noon. Free. Register to attend Zoom at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- Passport to Programming: MUR Theatre Improv Players presents Laugh on Earth Auditions, at Phelps Hall 307, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Learn improv. No preparation or previous experience required.
THURSDAY
- Passport to Programming: Menard Family Center For Democracy presents Former President of Poland Lech Walesa, at Taylor Auditorium, Farmer School of Business, Miami University, 501 E. High St., Oxford and on Zoom. 5:30 p.m. Tickets required for in-person attendance. 513-529-3200
SEPT. 9
- Fairfield Auto Fest presents Good Enough Garage Show, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 to 9 p.m. Live music from Thunderbay Band.
- Desert City Ramblers with 90 Proof Twang, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, Hamilton. 7 p.m. riversedgelive.com
- Fleetwood Mac Mania, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
SEPT. 9-11, and SEPT. 16-18
- Performing Arts Academy Theatre will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Broadway Musical,” at 4400 Lewis St.
SEPT. 10
- Coffee with Council, at Marcum Park, Second and Dayton streets, Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m. Featured guest will be Sam Beiler, founder and owner of Spooky Nook Sports.
- Butler County Historical Society Multigenerational Summer Programs, at 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ice Cream Social will include outdoor games of days gone by.
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, Second and Dayton streets, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Animal Friends Humane Society Ales for Tails, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be craft beer, food trucks, vendors, live music, dog/cat pet contests, and more. animalfriendshs.org
- Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Fairfield Auto Fest presents 14th Annual Village Green Car Show, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fundraiser for the Fairfield Community Foundation’s Lisa Brown Scholarship Fund.
- Warren County Park District 2022 Fall Concert Series, at Landen-Deerfield Park, outdoor amphitheater, 2258 U.S. 22/3. Maineville. Community activities 4:30 to 7 p.m. Live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents Burning Down the House, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- The 2022 Summer Movies in the Park, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 7:45 p.m. Showing “Hocus Pocus.”
- Terrapin Flyer & the SORG Shakedown Market, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
SEPT. 10-11
- Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club 61st Flying Circus Radio Control Model Air Show, at Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 Bobmeyer Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children under 7. RCFlyingCircus.com
SEPT. 11
- Fairfield Auto Fest presents Aubrey Rose Foundation British Car Day, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 3 p.m.
SEPT. 12
- Audubon Miami Valley program “Bringing Life Back to the Miami River: From Eaglets to Baby Mussels,” at at Lebanon Citizens National Bank, 30 W. Park Place, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. Presenter will be Jason Brownknight.
