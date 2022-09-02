Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

Combined Shape Caption

The 56th annual Oktoberfest at Liberty Home Association is 6 to 10 p.m. today, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The event features a variety of food, music and games. The Bergstrasse Boys will be there Saturday and Sunday night. Liberty Home Association is located at 2361 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. FILE PHOTO