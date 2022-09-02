journal-news logo
Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

The 56th annual Oktoberfest at Liberty Home Association is 6 to 10 p.m. today, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The event features a variety of food, music and games. The Bergstrasse Boys will be there Saturday and Sunday night. Liberty Home Association is located at 2361 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. FILE PHOTO

42 minutes ago

TODAY

  • The First Friday @ First Methodist Concert and Artist Series, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Miami Valley Klezmer Ensemble will perform. Free and open to the public.
  • First Friday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
  • A Band Called Honalee, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
  • “Decked,” opening of skateboard art exhibit at Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery, 222 High St., Hamilton. Free and open to public. 7 to 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

  • Enlightened Studios Film Festival, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Two segments of screenings: noon to 4 p.m., and 4 to 8 p.m. Partial proceeds will be donated to the victims of the Kentucky flood. fairfield-city.org
  • Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
  • Middletown Cruise-In Car Show, at Towne Mall Galleria, Middletown. 5 p.m.
  • Movie in the Park, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Showing “Moana.” Wear island style clothes.

SUNDAY

  • Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3 to 5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join, rain or shine. westchesteroh.org
  • Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks, at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove, Cincinnati. Fireworks launch from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m.

SUNDAY & MONDAY

  • Middletown Pickleball Labor Day Marathon, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Boulevard, Middletown.

MONDAY

  • Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Patriotic celebration with the West Chester Symphony Orchestra for the Labor Day weekend. Free

TUESDAY

  • Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by BlueNote.

WEDNESDAY

  • Celebrating Self with Ickey Woods on Jovonte Woods Foundation, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts Center, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Passport to Programming: Learn it at Lunch presents Urban Site Index - A New Tool for Tree Planting & Selection, at Miami University Hamilton, Conservatory Classroom, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton and on Zoom. Noon. Free. Register to attend Zoom at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
  • Passport to Programming: MUR Theatre Improv Players presents Laugh on Earth Auditions, at Phelps Hall 307, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Learn improv. No preparation or previous experience required.

THURSDAY

  • Passport to Programming: Menard Family Center For Democracy presents Former President of Poland Lech Walesa, at Taylor Auditorium, Farmer School of Business, Miami University, 501 E. High St., Oxford and on Zoom. 5:30 p.m. Tickets required for in-person attendance. 513-529-3200

SEPT. 9

  • Fairfield Auto Fest presents Good Enough Garage Show, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 to 9 p.m. Live music from Thunderbay Band.
  • Desert City Ramblers with 90 Proof Twang, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, Hamilton. 7 p.m. riversedgelive.com
  • Fleetwood Mac Mania, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

SEPT. 9-11, and SEPT. 16-18

  • Performing Arts Academy Theatre will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Broadway Musical,” at 4400 Lewis St.

SEPT. 10

  • Coffee with Council, at Marcum Park, Second and Dayton streets, Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m. Featured guest will be Sam Beiler, founder and owner of Spooky Nook Sports.
  • Butler County Historical Society Multigenerational Summer Programs, at 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ice Cream Social will include outdoor games of days gone by.
  • Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, Second and Dayton streets, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Animal Friends Humane Society Ales for Tails, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be craft beer, food trucks, vendors, live music, dog/cat pet contests, and more. animalfriendshs.org
  • Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
  • Fairfield Auto Fest presents 14th Annual Village Green Car Show, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fundraiser for the Fairfield Community Foundation’s Lisa Brown Scholarship Fund.
  • Warren County Park District 2022 Fall Concert Series, at Landen-Deerfield Park, outdoor amphitheater, 2258 U.S. 22/3. Maineville. Community activities 4:30 to 7 p.m. Live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fitton Showstoppers presents Burning Down the House, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • The 2022 Summer Movies in the Park, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 7:45 p.m. Showing “Hocus Pocus.”
  • Terrapin Flyer & the SORG Shakedown Market, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

SEPT. 10-11

  • Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club 61st Flying Circus Radio Control Model Air Show, at Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 Bobmeyer Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children under 7. RCFlyingCircus.com

SEPT. 11

  • Fairfield Auto Fest presents Aubrey Rose Foundation British Car Day, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 3 p.m.

SEPT. 12

  • Audubon Miami Valley program “Bringing Life Back to the Miami River: From Eaglets to Baby Mussels,” at at Lebanon Citizens National Bank, 30 W. Park Place, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. Presenter will be Jason Brownknight.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

