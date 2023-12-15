WEEKLY GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, DEC. 15
- Holiday Family Storytime “Happy All-idays,” at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 10:15 a.m.
- Magic of Christmas, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 10:30 a.m. Join Santa for storytime and pictures.
- Madcap Puppets: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 15-17
- Inspiring Arts Productions presents Alan Menken’s “A Christmas Carol,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com
- “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. An ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobats and more. daytonlive.org
SATURDAY, DEC. 16
- Audubon Miami Valley Christmas Bird Count, at Miami University Ecology Research Center, 5806 Somerville Road, Oxford. 7 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to participate should call 513-310-0195 or email larrygers@aol.com
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Breakfast with Santa at Champion Mill, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 9-11 a.m. There will be a breakfast buffet, games, activities, and more. spookynooksports.com
- Winter Bird Count & Identification/Nature on the Hill, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9:30-11 a.m. For adults and children ages 10 and older.
- Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Annual Winter Bird Count, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 10-11:30 a.m. bullsrun.org
- Christmas Wonderland, at Pleasant Treasures, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Craft show, bake sale, activities for kids, raffles, and pictures with Santa.
- Nature Program: Surviving Winter, meet at Overlook Shelter, Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages.
- Reindeer Games, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 10 a.m. to noon For ages 11 and under.
- Middletown Santa Run 1 mile and 5k, at 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown. 11 a.m.
- Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11 a.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.
- Community Christmas at the Y, at East Butler County Family Y, 6645 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 1-3 p.m. Face painting, cookie decorating, live music, and pictures with Santa. Free and open to the community.
- Drop In Tour & Explore at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Oxford. 2-4 p.m.
- West Chester Winter Market, at Muhlhauser Barn, 8558 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 2-4 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 17
- Holiday Movie Marathon, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 1:30 p.m. For all ages.
- Book Buddies, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2-3:15 p.m. For children ages 7-12. Registration required for 20-minute session at lanepl.org
- Christmas To Remember, at Hamilton Urban Backyard, 2 South F St., Hamilton. 2-5 p.m. Watch the football games, shop, kid’s crafts and a visit with Santa.
- Candy Cane Festival, at Tri-County Baptist Church, 8195 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 3-5 p.m. Inflatables, games, crafts, and more. Free
MONDAY, DEC. 18
- Third Monday Book Club, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. Will discuss “Happiness Falls,” by Angie Kim
TUESDAY, DEC. 19
- Downtown Hamilton Book Club, at Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton. Noon. Will discuss “The Poisonwood Bible,” by Barbara Kingsolver
- D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 1 p.m. For teens.
- The Book Crew, at Gaslight Brewhouse, 325 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30 p.m. Will discuss “The Travelling Cat Chronicles,” by Hiro Arikawa.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20
- D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 4 p.m. For teens.
- The Bookwormhole, at Gaslight Brewhouse, 325 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30 p.m. Will discuss “spinning Silver,” by Naomi Novik.
THURSDAY, DEC. 21
- Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 2 p.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.
- Third Thursday Book Club, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. 3 p.m. Will discuss “The One Hundred Years of Lennie and Margot,” by Marianne Cronin
- Winter Solstice Celebration, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 4 p.m. For families and children ages 7 and younger. Register at lanepl.org.
- ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas with Santa, at Hamilton Lane Library. 6-7 p.m. Wear cozy pajamas and enjoy festive crafts, and cookies and milk. Recommended for ages 11 and under.
DEC. 22
- Huntergirl, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
DEC. 23
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Colin Stough, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
DEC. 28
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Wright State University, Nutter Center, Dayton. 3 and 7 p.m.
DEC. 29
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati. 3 and 7 p.m.
DEC. 30
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Noon Year’s Eve, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 11 a.m. Play games, make a craft and ring in the New Year at noon sharp. Intended for ages 5-12 but siblings are welcome too.
- Parmalee, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
More Butler County residents to benefit from property tax deferrals
2
Hamilton gets share of ODNR funds for outdoor recreation project
3
Fairfield Twp.’s Tropical Smoothie to celebrate opening in grand style
4
Meet the women behind Oxford’s newest animal rescue: The Oxford Catty...
5
Fairfield pilot makes emergency landing in Greene County farm field
About the Author