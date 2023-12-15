WEEKLY GUIDE: Things to do in the region

Holiday Family Storytime “Happy All-idays,” at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 10:15 a.m.

Magic of Christmas, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 10:30 a.m. Join Santa for storytime and pictures.

Madcap Puppets: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 15-17

Inspiring Arts Productions presents Alan Menken’s “A Christmas Carol,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. An ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobats and more. daytonlive.org

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Audubon Miami Valley Christmas Bird Count, at Miami University Ecology Research Center, 5806 Somerville Road, Oxford. 7 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to participate should call 513-310-0195 or email larrygers@aol.com

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Breakfast with Santa at Champion Mill, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 9-11 a.m. There will be a breakfast buffet, games, activities, and more. spookynooksports.com

Winter Bird Count & Identification/Nature on the Hill, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9:30-11 a.m. For adults and children ages 10 and older.

Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Annual Winter Bird Count, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 10-11:30 a.m. bullsrun.org

Christmas Wonderland, at Pleasant Treasures, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Craft show, bake sale, activities for kids, raffles, and pictures with Santa.

Nature Program: Surviving Winter, meet at Overlook Shelter, Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages.

Reindeer Games, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 10 a.m. to noon For ages 11 and under.

Middletown Santa Run 1 mile and 5k, at 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown. 11 a.m.

Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11 a.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.

Community Christmas at the Y, at East Butler County Family Y, 6645 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 1-3 p.m. Face painting, cookie decorating, live music, and pictures with Santa. Free and open to the community.

Drop In Tour & Explore at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Oxford. 2-4 p.m.

West Chester Winter Market, at Muhlhauser Barn, 8558 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 2-4 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

Holiday Movie Marathon, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 1:30 p.m. For all ages.

Book Buddies, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2-3:15 p.m. For children ages 7-12. Registration required for 20-minute session at lanepl.org

Christmas To Remember, at Hamilton Urban Backyard, 2 South F St., Hamilton. 2-5 p.m. Watch the football games, shop, kid’s crafts and a visit with Santa.

Candy Cane Festival, at Tri-County Baptist Church, 8195 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 3-5 p.m. Inflatables, games, crafts, and more. Free

MONDAY, DEC. 18

Third Monday Book Club, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. Will discuss “Happiness Falls,” by Angie Kim

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

Downtown Hamilton Book Club, at Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton. Noon. Will discuss “The Poisonwood Bible,” by Barbara Kingsolver

D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 1 p.m. For teens.

The Book Crew, at Gaslight Brewhouse, 325 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30 p.m. Will discuss “The Travelling Cat Chronicles,” by Hiro Arikawa.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

D.I.Y. Workshop - Snowman Slime, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. 4 p.m. For teens.

The Bookwormhole, at Gaslight Brewhouse, 325 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30 p.m. Will discuss “spinning Silver,” by Naomi Novik.

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Frozen Party, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 2 p.m. Costumes encouraged but not required.

Third Thursday Book Club, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. 3 p.m. Will discuss “The One Hundred Years of Lennie and Margot,” by Marianne Cronin

Winter Solstice Celebration, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 4 p.m. For families and children ages 7 and younger. Register at lanepl.org.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas with Santa, at Hamilton Lane Library. 6-7 p.m. Wear cozy pajamas and enjoy festive crafts, and cookies and milk. Recommended for ages 11 and under.

DEC. 22

Huntergirl, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

DEC. 23

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Colin Stough, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

DEC. 28

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Wright State University, Nutter Center, Dayton. 3 and 7 p.m.

DEC. 29

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’ at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati. 3 and 7 p.m.

DEC. 30

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Noon Year’s Eve, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 11 a.m. Play games, make a craft and ring in the New Year at noon sharp. Intended for ages 5-12 but siblings are welcome too.

Parmalee, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.