Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, FEB. 23-25

Fairfield Footlighters present “You Can’t Take It With You,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 24

Roll Out the Pie Crust Workshop, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Lunar New Year Celebration, in the Living Room, Liberty Center, Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 2-5 p.m.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, AND MARCH 1-3

Cincinnati Home + Garden Show, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. Experts specializing in outdoor living, kitchen and bath, and home improvement.

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

Faculty Unhinged: It’s 2024! Why Are We Still Talking About Firsts? at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: Soil Benefits, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Sales Training for Small Business Owners, at Voice of America Learning Center, 7847 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 2 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/SBDC

Meet the Candidates: Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District Democratic Primary (live Zoomcast), at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Event will be followed by an audience discussion/Q&A.

THURSDAY, FEB. 29

Seize the Opportunity Luncheon with guest speaker Stephen L. Hightower, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

Free Screening: Short Films on Local Politics, Culture and Society, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

MARCH 1

Family Game Night- Puzzlepalooza, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

First Friday, at Governor’s Square Park, 1045 Central Ave., Middletown. 6-7 p.m.

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Celtic Angels of Ireland featuring Trinity Band Ensemble and Celtic Knights Dancers, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at miamioh.edu.

MARCH 2

Woodcock Wooing Hike, at Elk Creek MetroParks, Shelter #11, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 6 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Mendelssohn Mani, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

MARCH 3

International Women’s Day: Together We Thrive Empowerment Workshop, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band presents its spring concert, “Journey in Darkness and Light,” at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. sosband.org

MARCH 5

Women’s History Month Read In, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 11:30 a.m. Bring a book or article by your favorite woman author or select from the collection.

Western College Legacy Seminar present “Degeneration of Democracy and What Comes Next, at Shideler 152, Miami University, Oxford. 6 p.m. With Craig Calhoun.

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Vernon McIntyre and the Appalachian Grass. Free

MARCH 6

Faculty Unhinged: Making History More Inclusive Through Debates about Dates, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Celebrating Self: Around the Kitchen Table with 17STRONG, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

MARCH 7

Get Ready for the Eclipse, on Zoom and in-person at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. To join Zoom, go to MiamiOh.edu/RSVP

MARCH 8

Weird Ohio Road Trips: An Evening with James A. Willis, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.

“An Evening of Traditional Folk and Blues Music,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Music by The Mudlick 5.

Fitton Family Fridays present “Keeping Mr. Lincoln,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Sweet Baby James - America #1 James Taylor Tribute, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MARCH 9

Nature Program: Tree ID for Seniors, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Open to ages 55 and older. fairfield-city.org

Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m. Check-in at Triple Moon Coffee. Walk to shops and eateries, to get different Girl Scout cookies. downtownmiddletown.org

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Masquerade Ball, at Oscar Event Center, Jungle Jim’s, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

MARCH 11

The Joyce Hulse Manko Lecture in Government, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Panel discussion on “The Politics of Gerrymandering/Redistricting in Ohio and Beyond.” RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

MARCH 12

Animals You Know of But Not About: Platyhelminthes, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

MARCH 13

Faculty Unhinged: I Am an Adult, I Can Eat Ice Cream for Dinner, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

MARCH 14

How Do Plants, Insects and Wildlife Respond to a Solar Eclipse?, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon, MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

MARCH 15

Magic Carpet Family Performances present “Cows Don’t Fly and other known facts,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

MARCH 15-17

Kids in the Spotlight present “The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

