Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, MARCH 8
- Weird Ohio Road Trips: An Evening with James A. Willis, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6-9 p.m.
- “An Evening of Traditional Folk and Blues Music,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Music by The Mudlick 5.
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.
- Fitton Family Fridays present “Keeping Mr. Lincoln,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Sweet Baby James - America #1 James Taylor Tribute, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY, MARCH 8-9
- Cincinnati International Wine Festival, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. duke-energycenter.com
TODAY, SATURDAY AND MARCH 15
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Maytag Virgin,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
- Fairfield Crystal Classic, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. Competitions start at 8 a.m. Evening events begin at 5 p.m. fairfieldcrystalclassic.org
- Nature Program: Tree ID for Seniors, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Open to ages 55 and older. fairfield-city.org
- Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m. Check-in at Triple Moon Coffee. Walk to shops and eateries, to get different Girl Scout cookies. downtownmiddletown.org
- Shamrock Skate, at Goggin Ice Center, Miami University, Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- A Cappella All Stars Invitation Concert, at Armstrong Student Center, Wilks Theater, Miami University, Oxford. 7-10 p.m.
- Masquerade Ball, at Oscar Event Center, Jungle Jim’s, Fairfield. 8 p.m.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, MARCH 9-10
- Founders’ Day at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission in honor of founder Harry T. Wilks’ birthday. See schedule at pyramidhill.org
- Maple Syrup Festival, at Hueston Woods State Park. Pancakes at the Lodge will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Hayrides and tours of Big Woods, a state nature preserve, will be from noon to 4 p.m. The nature center will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
- Kite Flying at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester. Noon to 4 p.m. Pigs Aloft Kite Association fly their kites on the front lawn.
MONDAY, MARCH 11
- Village and Farm Garden Club annual “Souper” Supper, at Walt Westrich Community Center, 6463 Okeana Drewersburg Road, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Open to those interested in gardening. 513-477-7463
- The Joyce Hulse Manko Lecture in Government, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Panel discussion on “The Politics of Gerrymandering/Redistricting in Ohio and Beyond.” RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
TUESDAY, MARCH 12
- Animals You Know of But Not About: Platyhelminthes, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
- All Choirs Concert: Remembering Freedom Summer ‘64, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
- Faculty Unhinged: I Am an Adult, I Can Eat Ice Cream for Dinner, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
- How Do Plants, Insects and Wildlife Respond to a Solar Eclipse?, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon, MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
MARCH 15
- Magic Carpet Family Performances present “Cows Don’t Fly and other known facts,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
MARCH 15-17
- Fenwick High School Theater present “Grease: School Version,” at at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- Kids in the Spotlight present “The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
MARCH 16
- The Shamrock Shuffle, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 7:30 a.m. to noon. westchesteroh.org
- Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.
- Middletown Kiwanis annual “Book Around Middletown” Cart Challenge, at Donham Plaza, Middletown. 2-4 p.m. Teams gather prior to decorate carts in themed costumes. Race starts with teams completing at variety of stations around downtown.
- Middletown’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, in downtown Middletown. 4-9 p.m.
- The Grand Showcase: Youth and Teen Exhibit, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 p.m.
- Jazz & Cabaret present “A Night of Monk and Mingus,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
MARCH 18
- The Alex and Lena Casper Memorial Lecture with Noah Feldman, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Series continues on the third Monday of each month through October.
MARCH 19
- National Parks Talks Series present UNESCO sites in Ohio, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
- Community Conversations: Allyship & Support: A Community Conversation with PFLAG, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.
MARCH 20
- Faculty Unhinged: The Ten C’s for Survival, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- Learn it at Lunch: Human Health Benefits, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- The Harlan Renaissance with William H. Turner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Genealogy: Finding the Mother Country, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to discover where their family came from by exploring records and resources related to immigration. Free
MARCH 21-24
- Rising Up Performing Arts present “Footloose, the Musical,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. riseupperformingarts.com
MARCH 22
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public.
MARCH 23
- Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10-11:30 a.m. Egg hunts for children ages 2-10. fairfield-city.org
- 10SoCo Concerts: Sarah Hagen” Perk Up, Pianist!” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
- Fitton Showstoppers presents “An Evening with Marty Brennaman,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Here Comes The Mummies, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
