Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Weird Ohio Road Trips: An Evening with James A. Willis, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6-9 p.m.

“An Evening of Traditional Folk and Blues Music,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Music by The Mudlick 5.

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.

Fitton Family Fridays present “Keeping Mr. Lincoln,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Sweet Baby James - America #1 James Taylor Tribute, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY, MARCH 8-9

Cincinnati International Wine Festival, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. duke-energycenter.com

TODAY, SATURDAY AND MARCH 15

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Maytag Virgin,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Fairfield Crystal Classic, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. Competitions start at 8 a.m. Evening events begin at 5 p.m. fairfieldcrystalclassic.org

Nature Program: Tree ID for Seniors, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Open to ages 55 and older. fairfield-city.org

Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m. Check-in at Triple Moon Coffee. Walk to shops and eateries, to get different Girl Scout cookies. downtownmiddletown.org

Shamrock Skate, at Goggin Ice Center, Miami University, Oxford. 3:15-5 p.m.

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

A Cappella All Stars Invitation Concert, at Armstrong Student Center, Wilks Theater, Miami University, Oxford. 7-10 p.m.

Masquerade Ball, at Oscar Event Center, Jungle Jim’s, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, MARCH 9-10

Founders’ Day at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission in honor of founder Harry T. Wilks’ birthday. See schedule at pyramidhill.org

Maple Syrup Festival, at Hueston Woods State Park. Pancakes at the Lodge will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. Hayrides and tours of Big Woods, a state nature preserve, will be from noon to 4 p.m. The nature center will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

Kite Flying at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester. Noon to 4 p.m. Pigs Aloft Kite Association fly their kites on the front lawn.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Village and Farm Garden Club annual “Souper” Supper, at Walt Westrich Community Center, 6463 Okeana Drewersburg Road, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Open to those interested in gardening. 513-477-7463

The Joyce Hulse Manko Lecture in Government, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Panel discussion on “The Politics of Gerrymandering/Redistricting in Ohio and Beyond.” RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Animals You Know of But Not About: Platyhelminthes, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

All Choirs Concert: Remembering Freedom Summer ‘64, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

Faculty Unhinged: I Am an Adult, I Can Eat Ice Cream for Dinner, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

How Do Plants, Insects and Wildlife Respond to a Solar Eclipse?, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon, MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

MARCH 15

Magic Carpet Family Performances present “Cows Don’t Fly and other known facts,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

MARCH 15-17

Fenwick High School Theater present “Grease: School Version,” at at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Kids in the Spotlight present “The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

MARCH 16

The Shamrock Shuffle, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 7:30 a.m. to noon. westchesteroh.org

Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.

Middletown Kiwanis annual “Book Around Middletown” Cart Challenge, at Donham Plaza, Middletown. 2-4 p.m. Teams gather prior to decorate carts in themed costumes. Race starts with teams completing at variety of stations around downtown.

Middletown’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, in downtown Middletown. 4-9 p.m.

The Grand Showcase: Youth and Teen Exhibit, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 p.m.

Jazz & Cabaret present “A Night of Monk and Mingus,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

MARCH 18

The Alex and Lena Casper Memorial Lecture with Noah Feldman, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Series continues on the third Monday of each month through October.

MARCH 19

National Parks Talks Series present UNESCO sites in Ohio, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

Community Conversations: Allyship & Support: A Community Conversation with PFLAG, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.

MARCH 20

Faculty Unhinged: The Ten C’s for Survival, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: Human Health Benefits, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

The Harlan Renaissance with William H. Turner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Genealogy: Finding the Mother Country, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to discover where their family came from by exploring records and resources related to immigration. Free

MARCH 21-24

Rising Up Performing Arts present “Footloose, the Musical,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. riseupperformingarts.com

MARCH 22

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public.

MARCH 23

Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10-11:30 a.m. Egg hunts for children ages 2-10. fairfield-city.org

10SoCo Concerts: Sarah Hagen” Perk Up, Pianist!” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

Fitton Showstoppers presents “An Evening with Marty Brennaman,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Here Comes The Mummies, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

