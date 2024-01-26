Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati on Tour present “Cinderella Wore Cowboy Boots,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Ginger Billy’s Backwoods Comedy Tour, at Funny Bone Liberty, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp. liberty.funnybone.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. duke-energycenter.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND FEB. 2-4
- The Performing Arts Academy presents “The Sound of Music,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
SATURDAY
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Winter Hike Series, at Forest Run MetroPark, Kestrel Shelter, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.
- MidPointe Artisans - DIY Foil Embossing, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive. 10:30 a.m. For adults. Register at midpointelibrary.org.
- Dinner & A Show featuring Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley and the Brian Cashwell Trio, at Basil 1791, 235 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. eventbrite.com
- Sons of Mystro, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
SUNDAY
- Receptions Fairfield Bridal Show, at 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
- Backyard Maple Production, at Warren County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. 6:30-9 p.m. Pre-registration required. Register at woodlandstewards.osu.edu.
TUESDAY
- The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- Learn it at Lunch: What is Composting, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Free Health Screenings by Premier Health, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St. 3-6 p.m. Free drop-in health screenings, vaccinations and more.
THURSDAY
- High Street: A History, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Smith History Library and Cummins Room Manager Brad Spurlock will present the history of High Street, Hamilton’s historical commercial district. For ages 18 and older. lanepl.org
FEB. 2
- “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” written and performed by Leslie McCurdy, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Clay Walker, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
FEB. 2-3
- Earthquake, at Funny Bone Liberty, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp. liberty.funnybone.com
FEB. 2-4
- Jurassic Quest, at Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St., Dayton. jurassicquest.com
FEB. 3
- Winter Hike Series, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. to noon. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.
- Orienteering Adventure, at Elk Creek MetroPark, Ridge Area Shelter, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at ocin.org/events.php.
- Rotary Club of Hamilton Bourbon & Chocolate Festival, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave. 6-10 p.m. Tickets at hamiltonohiorotary.com.
FEB. 3-4
- Cincy Beerfest, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. Sample more than 150 local and craft brews, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. duke-energycenter.com
- Valentine’s Day Craft Show, at Delhi Flower & Garden Center, 6282 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.
FEB. 4
- Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Read to a farm animal in a stress-free, non-judgmental environment. Registration is required by Feb. 2 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.
- Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
FEB. 6
- Nature Program: Owl Prowl, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 6:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Ma Crow and Company.
FEB. 7
- Celebrating Self Party Time with Kirsten Spicer of Two Women in a Kitchen, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
FEB. 8
- Discovery on the Farm - Love is on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11:30 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- From Porch to Parlor: How Presidential Campaigning Invaded the American Home, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
FEB. 9
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Fitton Family Friday Meet the Music, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Catapult Shadow Illusion presents Magic Shadows, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 9-11
- Franklin High School Drama presents “Murder on the Orient Express,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.net
FEB. 10
- Galentine’s Day Lunch, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. fairfield-city.org
- It’s for the Birds - Build a Wooden Birdhouse and More, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2-4 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Red Door Community Concert , at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
