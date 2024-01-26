Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati on Tour present “Cinderella Wore Cowboy Boots,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Ginger Billy’s Backwoods Comedy Tour, at Funny Bone Liberty, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp. liberty.funnybone.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. duke-energycenter.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND FEB. 2-4

The Performing Arts Academy presents “The Sound of Music,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Winter Hike Series, at Forest Run MetroPark, Kestrel Shelter, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.

MidPointe Artisans - DIY Foil Embossing, at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive. 10:30 a.m. For adults. Register at midpointelibrary.org.

Dinner & A Show featuring Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley and the Brian Cashwell Trio, at Basil 1791, 235 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. eventbrite.com

Sons of Mystro, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

SUNDAY

Receptions Fairfield Bridal Show, at 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Backyard Maple Production, at Warren County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. 6:30-9 p.m. Pre-registration required. Register at woodlandstewards.osu.edu.

TUESDAY

The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Learn it at Lunch: What is Composting, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Free Health Screenings by Premier Health, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St. 3-6 p.m. Free drop-in health screenings, vaccinations and more.

THURSDAY

High Street: A History, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Smith History Library and Cummins Room Manager Brad Spurlock will present the history of High Street, Hamilton’s historical commercial district. For ages 18 and older. lanepl.org

FEB. 2

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” written and performed by Leslie McCurdy, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Clay Walker, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

FEB. 2-3

Earthquake, at Funny Bone Liberty, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp. liberty.funnybone.com

FEB. 2-4

Jurassic Quest, at Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. 5th St., Dayton. jurassicquest.com

FEB. 3

Winter Hike Series, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. to noon. Guided hikes averaging about 3 miles and end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. $10/person/hike, children under 5 free. 513-867-5835, ext. 220.

Orienteering Adventure, at Elk Creek MetroPark, Ridge Area Shelter, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at ocin.org/events.php.

Rotary Club of Hamilton Bourbon & Chocolate Festival, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave. 6-10 p.m. Tickets at hamiltonohiorotary.com.

FEB. 3-4

Cincy Beerfest, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. Sample more than 150 local and craft brews, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. duke-energycenter.com

Valentine’s Day Craft Show, at Delhi Flower & Garden Center, 6282 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

FEB. 4

Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Read to a farm animal in a stress-free, non-judgmental environment. Registration is required by Feb. 2 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 1, 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m.

Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

FEB. 6

Nature Program: Owl Prowl, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 6:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Ma Crow and Company.

FEB. 7

Celebrating Self Party Time with Kirsten Spicer of Two Women in a Kitchen, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

FEB. 8

Discovery on the Farm - Love is on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11:30 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

From Porch to Parlor: How Presidential Campaigning Invaded the American Home, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

FEB. 9

Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. The program is free and open to the public

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Fitton Family Friday Meet the Music, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Catapult Shadow Illusion presents Magic Shadows, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

FEB. 9-11

Franklin High School Drama presents “Murder on the Orient Express,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.net

FEB. 10

Galentine’s Day Lunch, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. fairfield-city.org

It’s for the Birds - Build a Wooden Birdhouse and More, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2-4 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Red Door Community Concert , at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.