Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, FEB. 16
- Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta’ the Underground, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 10 a.m.
- Red Door Community Concert , at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Features Siok Lian Tan, piano, and Tze Yean Lim, violin. Free
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, FEB. 16-18
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Barefoot in the Park,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com
SATURDAY, FEB. 17
- Michaels Grand Opening Celebration, at 4601 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
- Exploring Nature Journaling, at Chrisholm MetroParks, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.
- Art Doll Workshop, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 2-5 p.m.
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroParks, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Cincinnati Pops: Poptet, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, FEB. 17-18
- My Furry Valentine Mega Adoption Event, at Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati. myfurryvalentine.com
SUNDAY, FEB. 18
- Autism Rocks, at Lori’s Roadhouse 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B, West Chester. Noon to 8 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. kenandersonalliance.org
MONDAY, FEB. 19
- Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 20
- National Parks Talks Series present Dinosaur National Monument, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21
- Faculty Unhinged: Avoiding Narcissistic Low Achievers, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- The Underground Academy Presents “We’re Just Putting It In Our Files”: Lolita at the Cincinnati Public Library, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m.
- Introduction to Genealogy, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will discuss on how to start researching your family history.
THURSDAY, FEB. 22
- Discovery on the Farm: Mini Gardens, at Chisholm MetroParks, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Minohsayaki ‘Painted Robes’ - A Reclamation Story, virtual event through Miami University Regionals. Noon. events.miamioh.edu
- Women’s Explorer Backpacking Series: Session One, Getting Started, at Chrisholm MetroParks, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- “The Dignity of Unity,” with Nate Lampley Jr., at Harry T. Walks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. To celebrate Black History Month, join keynote speaker in reflecting on how to grow stronger as a nation when working together toward common goals.
- Chips & Cheese Comedy Show, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. With Alex Ortiz.
FEB. 23
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.
FEB. 23-25
- Fairfield Footlighters present “You Can’t Take It With You,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 24
- Roll Out the Pie Crust Workshop, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Lunar New Year Celebration, in the Living Room, Liberty Center, Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 2-5 p.m.
FEB. 27
- Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
FEB. 28
- Faculty Unhinged: It’s 2024! Why Are We Still Talking About Firsts? at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- Learn it at Lunch: Soil Benefits, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Sales Training for Small Business Owners, at Voice of America Learning Center, 7847 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 2 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/SBDC
- Meet the Candidates: Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District Democratic Primary (live Zoomcast), at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Event will be followed by an audience discussion/Q&A.
FEB. 29
- Seize the Opportunity Luncheon with guest speaker Stephen L. Hightower, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- Free Screening: Short Films on Local Politics, Culture and Society, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
MARCH 1
- Family Game Night- Puzzlepalooza, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- First Friday, at Governor’s Square Park, 1045 Central Ave., Middletown. 6-7 p.m.
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Celtic Angels of Ireland featuring Trinity Band Ensemble and Celtic Knights Dancers, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at miamioh.edu.
MARCH 2
- Woodcock Wooing Hike, at Elk Creek MetroParks, Shelter #11, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 6 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Mendelssohn Mani, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
MARCH 3
- International Women’s Day: Together We Thrive Empowerment Workshop, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band presents its spring concert, “Journey in Darkness and Light,” at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. sosband.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
