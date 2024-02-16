Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta’ the Underground, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 10 a.m.

Red Door Community Concert , at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Features Siok Lian Tan, piano, and Tze Yean Lim, violin. Free

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, FEB. 16-18

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Barefoot in the Park,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

Michaels Grand Opening Celebration, at 4601 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites and more.

Exploring Nature Journaling, at Chrisholm MetroParks, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.

Art Doll Workshop, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 2-5 p.m.

Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroParks, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Cincinnati Pops: Poptet, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, FEB. 17-18

My Furry Valentine Mega Adoption Event, at Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati. myfurryvalentine.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

Autism Rocks, at Lori’s Roadhouse 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B, West Chester. Noon to 8 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. kenandersonalliance.org

MONDAY, FEB. 19

Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 20

National Parks Talks Series present Dinosaur National Monument, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21

Faculty Unhinged: Avoiding Narcissistic Low Achievers, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

The Underground Academy Presents “We’re Just Putting It In Our Files”: Lolita at the Cincinnati Public Library, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m.

Introduction to Genealogy, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will discuss on how to start researching your family history.

THURSDAY, FEB. 22

Discovery on the Farm: Mini Gardens, at Chisholm MetroParks, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Minohsayaki ‘Painted Robes’ - A Reclamation Story, virtual event through Miami University Regionals. Noon. events.miamioh.edu

Women’s Explorer Backpacking Series: Session One, Getting Started, at Chrisholm MetroParks, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

“The Dignity of Unity,” with Nate Lampley Jr., at Harry T. Walks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. To celebrate Black History Month, join keynote speaker in reflecting on how to grow stronger as a nation when working together toward common goals.

Chips & Cheese Comedy Show, at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. With Alex Ortiz.

FEB. 23

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.

FEB. 23-25

Fairfield Footlighters present “You Can’t Take It With You,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

FEB. 24

Roll Out the Pie Crust Workshop, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Lunar New Year Celebration, in the Living Room, Liberty Center, Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 2-5 p.m.

FEB. 27

Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

FEB. 28

Faculty Unhinged: It’s 2024! Why Are We Still Talking About Firsts? at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: Soil Benefits, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Sales Training for Small Business Owners, at Voice of America Learning Center, 7847 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 2 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/SBDC

Meet the Candidates: Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District Democratic Primary (live Zoomcast), at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Event will be followed by an audience discussion/Q&A.

FEB. 29

Seize the Opportunity Luncheon with guest speaker Stephen L. Hightower, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

Free Screening: Short Films on Local Politics, Culture and Society, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

MARCH 1

Family Game Night- Puzzlepalooza, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

First Friday, at Governor’s Square Park, 1045 Central Ave., Middletown. 6-7 p.m.

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Celtic Angels of Ireland featuring Trinity Band Ensemble and Celtic Knights Dancers, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at miamioh.edu.

MARCH 2

Woodcock Wooing Hike, at Elk Creek MetroParks, Shelter #11, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 6 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Mendelssohn Mani, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

MARCH 3

International Women’s Day: Together We Thrive Empowerment Workshop, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band presents its spring concert, “Journey in Darkness and Light,” at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. sosband.org

