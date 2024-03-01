Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, MARCH 1
- First Friday @ First Methodist, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Features Chad “The Crooner” Brown. 513-423-4629
- First Friday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy live music.
- Family Game Night- Puzzlepalooza, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- First Friday, at Governor’s Square Park, 1045 Central Ave., Middletown. 6-7 p.m.
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Celtic Angels of Ireland featuring Trinity Band Ensemble and Celtic Knights Dancers, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 1-3
- Cincinnati Home + Garden Show, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. Experts specializing in outdoor living, kitchen and bath, and home improvement.
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
- Second Look Saturday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy live music.
- Woodcock Wooing Hike, at Elk Creek MetroParks, Shelter #11, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 6 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Mendelssohn Mani, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, MARCH 2-3
- Miami Valley Woodcarvers Show, at Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Road, Middletown. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6, children under 12 are free. Scouts are free with an accompanying adult.
SUNDAY, MARCH 3
- Cincinnati Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft show, at the R.S.V.P Event Center, 453 Wards Corner Road, Loveland. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- International Women’s Day: Together We Thrive Empowerment Workshop, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band presents its spring concert, “Journey in Darkness and Light,” at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. sosband.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 5
- Women’s History Month Read In, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 11:30 a.m. Bring a book or article by your favorite woman author or select from the collection.
- Western College Legacy Seminar present “Degeneration of Democracy and What Comes Next, at Shideler 152, Miami University, Oxford. 6 p.m. With Craig Calhoun.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
- Faculty Unhinged: Making History More Inclusive Through Debates about Dates, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- Celebrating Self: Around the Kitchen Table with 17STRONG, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
- Get Ready for the Eclipse, on Zoom and in-person at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. To join Zoom, go to MiamiOh.edu/RSVP
MARCH 8
- Weird Ohio Road Trips: An Evening with James A. Willis, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.
- “An Evening of Traditional Folk and Blues Music,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Music by The Mudlick 5.
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.
- Fitton Family Fridays present “Keeping Mr. Lincoln,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Sweet Baby James - America #1 James Taylor Tribute, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MARCH 8-9, and 15
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Maytag Virgin,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org
MARCH 9
- Nature Program: Tree ID for Seniors, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Open to ages 55 and older. fairfield-city.org
- Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m. Check-in at Triple Moon Coffee. Walk to shops and eateries, to get different Girl Scout cookies. downtownmiddletown.org
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Masquerade Ball, at Oscar Event Center, Jungle Jim’s, Fairfield. 8 p.m.
MARCH 11
- Village and Farm Garden Club annual “Souper” Supper, at Walt Westrich Community Center, 6463 Okeana Drewersburg Road, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Open to those interested in gardening. 513-477-7463
- The Joyce Hulse Manko Lecture in Government, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Panel discussion on “The Politics of Gerrymandering/Redistricting in Ohio and Beyond.” RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
MARCH 12
- Animals You Know of But Not About: Platyhelminthes, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
MARCH 13
- Faculty Unhinged: I Am an Adult, I Can Eat Ice Cream for Dinner, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
MARCH 14
- How Do Plants, Insects and Wildlife Respond to a Solar Eclipse?, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon, MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
MARCH 15
- Magic Carpet Family Performances present “Cows Don’t Fly and other known facts,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
MARCH 15-17
- Kids in the Spotlight present “The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
MARCH 16
- Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.
- Middletown’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, in downtown Middletown. 4-9 p.m.
- The Grand Showcase: Youth and Teen Exhibit, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 p.m.
- Jazz & Cabaret present “A Night of Monk and Mingus,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
MARCH 18
- The Alex and Lena Casper Memorial Lecture with Noah Feldman, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Series continues on the third Monday of each month through October.
MARCH 19
- National Parks Talks Series present UNESCO sites in Ohio, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
- Community Conversations: Allyship & Support: A Community Conversation with PFLAG, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
Tattling on good acts encouraged at local school
2
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
3
Middletown students grow gardens and their knowledge about food
4
Leap year birthday makes Butler County woman either middle-aged or a...
5
Self defense cited in deadly botched Fairfield robbery
About the Author