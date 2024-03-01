Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

First Friday @ First Methodist, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Features Chad “The Crooner” Brown. 513-423-4629

First Friday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy live music.

Family Game Night- Puzzlepalooza, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

First Friday, at Governor’s Square Park, 1045 Central Ave., Middletown. 6-7 p.m.

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Celtic Angels of Ireland featuring Trinity Band Ensemble and Celtic Knights Dancers, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 1-3

Cincinnati Home + Garden Show, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. Experts specializing in outdoor living, kitchen and bath, and home improvement.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Second Look Saturday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy live music.

Woodcock Wooing Hike, at Elk Creek MetroParks, Shelter #11, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 6 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Mendelssohn Mani, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, MARCH 2-3

Miami Valley Woodcarvers Show, at Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Road, Middletown. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6, children under 12 are free. Scouts are free with an accompanying adult.

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Cincinnati Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft show, at the R.S.V.P Event Center, 453 Wards Corner Road, Loveland. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

International Women’s Day: Together We Thrive Empowerment Workshop, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band presents its spring concert, “Journey in Darkness and Light,” at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. sosband.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

Women’s History Month Read In, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 11:30 a.m. Bring a book or article by your favorite woman author or select from the collection.

Western College Legacy Seminar present “Degeneration of Democracy and What Comes Next, at Shideler 152, Miami University, Oxford. 6 p.m. With Craig Calhoun.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Faculty Unhinged: Making History More Inclusive Through Debates about Dates, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Celebrating Self: Around the Kitchen Table with 17STRONG, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Get Ready for the Eclipse, on Zoom and in-person at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. To join Zoom, go to MiamiOh.edu/RSVP

MARCH 8

Weird Ohio Road Trips: An Evening with James A. Willis, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m.

“An Evening of Traditional Folk and Blues Music,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Music by The Mudlick 5.

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.

Fitton Family Fridays present “Keeping Mr. Lincoln,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Sweet Baby James - America #1 James Taylor Tribute, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MARCH 8-9, and 15

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Maytag Virgin,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org

MARCH 9

Nature Program: Tree ID for Seniors, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Open to ages 55 and older. fairfield-city.org

Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m. Check-in at Triple Moon Coffee. Walk to shops and eateries, to get different Girl Scout cookies. downtownmiddletown.org

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Masquerade Ball, at Oscar Event Center, Jungle Jim’s, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

MARCH 11

Village and Farm Garden Club annual “Souper” Supper, at Walt Westrich Community Center, 6463 Okeana Drewersburg Road, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Open to those interested in gardening. 513-477-7463

The Joyce Hulse Manko Lecture in Government, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Panel discussion on “The Politics of Gerrymandering/Redistricting in Ohio and Beyond.” RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

MARCH 12

Animals You Know of But Not About: Platyhelminthes, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

MARCH 13

Faculty Unhinged: I Am an Adult, I Can Eat Ice Cream for Dinner, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

MARCH 14

How Do Plants, Insects and Wildlife Respond to a Solar Eclipse?, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon, MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

MARCH 15

Magic Carpet Family Performances present “Cows Don’t Fly and other known facts,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

MARCH 15-17

Kids in the Spotlight present “The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

MARCH 16

Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.

Middletown’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, in downtown Middletown. 4-9 p.m.

The Grand Showcase: Youth and Teen Exhibit, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6 p.m.

Jazz & Cabaret present “A Night of Monk and Mingus,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

MARCH 18

The Alex and Lena Casper Memorial Lecture with Noah Feldman, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Series continues on the third Monday of each month through October.

MARCH 19

National Parks Talks Series present UNESCO sites in Ohio, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

Community Conversations: Allyship & Support: A Community Conversation with PFLAG, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.