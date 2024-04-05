Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Operatic Bariton Randell McGee. Free

First Friday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 5-9 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND APRIL 12-14

Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “Cinderella,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Run the Parks 5k Spring Series, at Indian Creek MetroPark, Mayer Picnic Shelter, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 9-11 a.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net

Second Look, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fitton Showstoppers present “One of These Nights,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

A Space Race, a 5k and 10k galactic voyage through scenic, paved recreational trails, in Leonard Howell Park, Oxford. 9 a.m. cityofoxford.org/spacerace

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Broadway Meets Blockbuster, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Animals You Know of But Not About: Mollusca, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “Romeo and Juliet,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY, APRIL 9-11

Sounds At Sunset, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-9:30 p.m. each night. Benefit concert to support summer concerts at Sunset Park. Donations accepted at door, no admission fee.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

Faculty Unhinged: So, Who Really Wrote the Christian Bible Anyway?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

APRIL 12

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. John Zappa with his jazz ensemble Now Hear This. Free

Movie in the Park, Symmes Park, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Family-friendly showing of “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” There will be popcorn and water provided.

APRIL 12-14

Jurassic Quest, at Duke Energy Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. An interactive dinosaur experience. jurassicquest.com

APRIL 13

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Hollow Earth Festival, at Symmes Park, 401 S. Third St., Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. Celebrating Hamilton’s unique history and leaders. Music, games, historical conversations, and more.

Racial Legacies and Learning Step Show, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Step Afrika!, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.

Oxford Community Arts Center’s Annual Gala “Hats Off to the Derby,” at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30-10:30 p.m. oxarts.org

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 17

Faculty Unhinged: Let’s Face It! We All Have It!, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

The Underground Academy Presents “There is No AWAY,” by Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown. 4 p.m. Learn how there truly is no way to dispose of things and stuff.

APRIL 18

Verity Traditions presents “Cincinnati and Soup,” at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP. Light Cincinnati-themed dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

APRIL 19

Family Prom “Once Upon a Time,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

APRIL 20

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Christ United Methodist Church annual Indoor Community Garage Sale, at 700 S. Marshall Road.

Spring Wildflower Hike, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. Free for all ages.

Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Black Ice Arts Academy present “The Black Box,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Fitton Showstoppers present “Bollywood!,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

APRIL 21

Curator Talk and Opening Reception for Mounds, Moon, and Stars, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Bird Beaks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-4 p.m. For children ages 2-10.

APRIL 24

Faculty Unhinged: You ARE What You Eat: Are We Getting the Nutrients That We Need?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: How To Do It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Genealogy: Cemetery Research, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to read cemetery records and headstones to find information about ancestors.

APRIL 25-28

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

APRIL 26

Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

APRIL 27

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org

Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

