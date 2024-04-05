Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY, APRIL 5

  • First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Operatic Bariton Randell McGee. Free
  • First Friday, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 5-9 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND APRIL 12-14

  • Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “Cinderella,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

  • Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
  • Run the Parks 5k Spring Series, at Indian Creek MetroPark, Mayer Picnic Shelter, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 9-11 a.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
  • Second Look, at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Fitton Showstoppers present “One of These Nights,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

  • A Space Race, a 5k and 10k galactic voyage through scenic, paved recreational trails, in Leonard Howell Park, Oxford. 9 a.m. cityofoxford.org/spacerace
  • Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Broadway Meets Blockbuster, at Sorg Opera House, Middletown. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

  • Animals You Know of But Not About: Mollusca, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
  • The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “Romeo and Juliet,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. MiamiOH.edu

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY, APRIL 9-11

  • Sounds At Sunset, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-9:30 p.m. each night. Benefit concert to support summer concerts at Sunset Park. Donations accepted at door, no admission fee.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

  • SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
  • Faculty Unhinged: So, Who Really Wrote the Christian Bible Anyway?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

APRIL 12

  • Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. John Zappa with his jazz ensemble Now Hear This. Free
  • Movie in the Park, Symmes Park, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Family-friendly showing of “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” There will be popcorn and water provided.

APRIL 12-14

  • Jurassic Quest, at Duke Energy Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. An interactive dinosaur experience. jurassicquest.com

APRIL 13

  • Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
  • Hollow Earth Festival, at Symmes Park, 401 S. Third St., Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. Celebrating Hamilton’s unique history and leaders. Music, games, historical conversations, and more.
  • Racial Legacies and Learning Step Show, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.
  • Step Afrika!, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.
  • Oxford Community Arts Center’s Annual Gala “Hats Off to the Derby,” at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6:30-10:30 p.m. oxarts.org
  • Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 17

  • Faculty Unhinged: Let’s Face It! We All Have It!, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
  • The Underground Academy Presents “There is No AWAY,” by Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown. 4 p.m. Learn how there truly is no way to dispose of things and stuff.

APRIL 18

  • Verity Traditions presents “Cincinnati and Soup,” at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP. Light Cincinnati-themed dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

APRIL 19

  • Family Prom “Once Upon a Time,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6-8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

APRIL 20

  • Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
  • Christ United Methodist Church annual Indoor Community Garage Sale, at 700 S. Marshall Road.
  • Spring Wildflower Hike, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. Free for all ages.
  • Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
  • Black Ice Arts Academy present “The Black Box,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
  • Fitton Showstoppers present “Bollywood!,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

APRIL 21

  • Curator Talk and Opening Reception for Mounds, Moon, and Stars, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org
  • Bird Beaks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-4 p.m. For children ages 2-10.

APRIL 24

  • Faculty Unhinged: You ARE What You Eat: Are We Getting the Nutrients That We Need?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
  • Learn it at Lunch: How To Do It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
  • Genealogy: Cemetery Research, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to read cemetery records and headstones to find information about ancestors.

APRIL 25-28

  • Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

APRIL 26

  • Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

APRIL 27

  • Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
  • Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org
  • Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org
  • Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
  • Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

