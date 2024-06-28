Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Touch-A-Truck, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 9 a.m. to noon. Sensory sensitive hour without any loud distractions from 9-10 a.m.

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Fairfield’s STARS Summer Theatre Camp present Disney’s “Winne the Pooh,” and “Peter Pan Jr.,” “Winnie the Pooh,” will be at 7 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Saturday. “Peter Pan Jr.” will be 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $8 at the door.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

ROYAL Theatre Company presents “Matilda,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. ROYALTheatreCompany.com

The Big Bounce America Tour, at Olympian Club, 10054 Pippin Road, Cincinnati. Features the world’s largest bounce house. thebigbounceamerica.com

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

The Heart of Hamilton Mural Ribbon Cutting & 17 ‘Hood Bike Tour. Bike tour will be held from 9 a.m. to noon from Marcum Park. Mural located under the High Main Bridge on the Main Street side along the bike trail. The ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m.

Des Fleurs Garden Club “Oxford in Bloom” garden tour, tickets may be picked up at Shademakers Garden Center, 304 W. Collins St., Oxford. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hanover Twp. Kids Fest Day, at Hanover Twp. Memorial Park. 1-4:30 p.m. There will be games, contest, balloon artists and more.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

Mike Masse: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Local Music Showcase Featuring Armadeus, Desalitt, and Atlas Stone, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

Nature Program: Fireflies, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Walk-ins are welcome. 513-867-5348

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Oxford Museum Association present Frozen Frontiers, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. Learn about the history of ice cream, how it was made, help churn fresh ice cream, and try some. Free.

SUNDAY

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Cruise In For Kids Car Show, at 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. nuxhallmiracleleague.org

Oxford Masonic Lodge Charity Car & Bike Show, on High Street, Oxford. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oxfordcarshow.com.

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

Oxford Independence Parade, beginning at Kramer Elementary School and progress south on College Avenue, east on High Street to end on Poplar Street. 5-6 p.m. The Theme is Salute to Freedom – Oxford Style.

TUESDAY

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Tony Hale and Blackwater will perform.

WEDNESDAY

Red, White & Kaboom, at Harbin Park and Village Green Park, Fairfield. The Village Green Park will feature the Fairfield Farmers Market, food trucks and the Cincinnati Circus from 4-7 p.m. Afterwards head down to Harbin Park for more food trucks, fun, live music from Walk of Shame at 7:30 p.m. and a Rozzi Fireworks celebration at 10 p.m.

Light Up Lebanon, at Colonial Park West, Lebanon. A parade in the downtown area kicks off at 4 p.m. It is following by events from 6-10 p.m. that includes a petting zoo, balloon animals, games, bounce houses and live music.

Oxford Freedom Festival, at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road, Oxford. 5-10:30 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

THURSDAY

Liberty Twp. 4th of July Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at Lakota East High School and end at Liberty Junior School. liberty-township.com

2024 Hamilton’s 4th of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. from the Butler County Fairgrounds. The parade will go down Fair Avenue to Dayton Street, to 7th Street, to High Street, and to F Street. The Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument; the Historic Log Cabin; the Butler County Historical Society; and Heritage Hall will be open. Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. from Veterans Park.

Middletown 4th of July Parade, steps off from Smith Park. It travels down Main Street to Central Avenue, ending at the rail road tracks. The theme is “Path to the Future: Middletown Independence Today.”

City of Franklin Independence Day Parade, will line up on the west side of the river on Park Avenue, cross the Lion’s Bridge, turn right onto River Street, until it ends at Farm Avenue. 10 a.m.

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Boro Boom! Fourth of July Celebration, at Springboro High School, 1675 Main St. 6 p.m. There will be bounce houses, food trucks and live music from Reel2Reel. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m.

That Arena Rock Show and Tastefull, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Free

Hamilton Joes vs. Michigan Monarchs, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

JULY 4-6

Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival, at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp. Parking will be available nearby at the Athletic Field Complex and UC Health/West Chester Hospital Fieldhouse at VOA Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive. westchesteroh.org

JULY 5

First Friday @ First Methodist Church, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Milt Goedde. Free

Thunder Friday, at Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. 5-10 p.m. Admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

LDNL and DJ Hubbs (Scott Hubbard), at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

JULY 6

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

‘Sip by Sip’ winetasting series, at The Cooking School at Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 1-3 p.m. junglejims.com

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and Laura Bryna, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Hamilton Joes vs. Michigan Monarchs, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

JULY 6-7

Oxford Museum Association present Pioneer Crafts, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. A crafting day at the Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm with candle dipping and pocket doll crafting. Free.

JULY 7

Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3-5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join. westchesteroh.org

Old-Fashioned Independence Day Fireworks, at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton. 4-11 p.m. This event is $15 and will feature fireworks, live music, games and food trucks.

JULY 9

Madcap Puppets present “Down on the Funny Farm,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 1 p.m. fairfield-city.org

JULY 10

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

JULY 10-13

Hamilton County Community Fair, at Stricker’s Grove, 11490 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. hccfair.com

