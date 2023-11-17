WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY, NOV. 17

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Miami University Percussion Ensemble will perform.

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

Mystery at the Mill, at Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. A mystery themed dinner experience. spookynooksports.com

Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5-9 p.m.

Sip & Shop, at Seven Mile Winery, 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown. 5-9 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present We Give Thanks Fall Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

TAKE3: A Wine, Women & Song Performance, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

A Motown Christmas, at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY THROUGH NOV. 19

Badin High School presents “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” at 571 New London Road, Hamilton. Badinhs.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Red Brick Event Oxford Farm & Flea, in Uptown Oxford. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Edgewood Craft Show, at 3045 Busenbark Road, Trenton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 admission.

Nature Program: Scavenger Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org

Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Miami University, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.

Fairfield Parade of Lights, starts at Waterworks Parks and travels to Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays with Annual Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m.

Lights Up, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6 p.m. Holiday parade celebration and lighting of the tree by Santa.

Captain Fantastic Detroit: The Music of Sir Elton John, at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-6 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

Community Conversations, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Embracing Intersectionality: Community Conversation on Queer and Racial Identities.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Shandon’s Christmas in the Country, in downtown Shandon and St. Aloysius Church, Chapel Road. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be horse drawn carriage rides, Santa, and more.

Middletown Home for the Holiday Santa Parade and Tree Lighting, in downtown, Middletown. Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Central Ave starting at Curtis Street, proceeding west to Governors Square. Santa will light the tree following the parade.

Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

NOV. 25-26

Cincy Bricks Lego Pop-Up, at Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 1-8 p.m.

NOV. 26

Christmas in the Country held at St. Aloysius Church, Chapel Road, Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

NOV. 28

Miami Regionals Diversity Book Discussion DEI Book Club, on Zoom; Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown; and Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI

National Parks Talk Series presents Yellowstone National Park, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown. 4:30 p.m.

The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

NOV. 30

Verity Traditions present The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m.

K-LOVE’s Celebrate Christmas Tour with Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey and Mac Powell, at Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.

NOV. 30-DEC. 3

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “All Wrapped Up For Christmas,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton.

DEC. 1

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Madcap Puppets present “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Oxford Community Arts Center Free Movie Friday, at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Showing “The Holiday.”

Fitton Family Fridays presents “Gingerbread Jamboree, River City Puppets,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

