WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, NOV. 17
- Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Miami University Percussion Ensemble will perform.
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free
- Mystery at the Mill, at Champion Mill Conference Center, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. A mystery themed dinner experience. spookynooksports.com
- Music on Main, on Main Street, Hamilton. 5-9 p.m.
- Sip & Shop, at Seven Mile Winery, 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown. 5-9 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present We Give Thanks Fall Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- TAKE3: A Wine, Women & Song Performance, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.
- A Motown Christmas, at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY THROUGH NOV. 19
- Badin High School presents “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” at 571 New London Road, Hamilton. Badinhs.org
SATURDAY, NOV. 18
- Red Brick Event Oxford Farm & Flea, in Uptown Oxford. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Edgewood Craft Show, at 3045 Busenbark Road, Trenton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $2 admission.
- Nature Program: Scavenger Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org
- Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Miami University, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.
- Fairfield Parade of Lights, starts at Waterworks Parks and travels to Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5-7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays with Annual Tree Lighting, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m.
- Lights Up, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6 p.m. Holiday parade celebration and lighting of the tree by Santa.
- Captain Fantastic Detroit: The Music of Sir Elton John, at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SUNDAY, NOV. 19
- Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-6 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 21
- Community Conversations, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Embracing Intersectionality: Community Conversation on Queer and Racial Identities.
SATURDAY, NOV. 25
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Shandon’s Christmas in the Country, in downtown Shandon and St. Aloysius Church, Chapel Road. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be horse drawn carriage rides, Santa, and more.
- Middletown Home for the Holiday Santa Parade and Tree Lighting, in downtown, Middletown. Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Central Ave starting at Curtis Street, proceeding west to Governors Square. Santa will light the tree following the parade.
- Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute, at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 25-26
- Cincy Bricks Lego Pop-Up, at Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton. 1-8 p.m.
NOV. 26
- Christmas in the Country held at St. Aloysius Church, Chapel Road, Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
NOV. 28
- Miami Regionals Diversity Book Discussion DEI Book Club, on Zoom; Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown; and Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI
- National Parks Talk Series presents Yellowstone National Park, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown. 4:30 p.m.
- The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
NOV. 30
- Verity Traditions present The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m.
- K-LOVE’s Celebrate Christmas Tour with Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey and Mac Powell, at Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.
NOV. 30-DEC. 3
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “All Wrapped Up For Christmas,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton.
DEC. 1
- Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Madcap Puppets present “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”
- Oxford Community Arts Center Free Movie Friday, at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Showing “The Holiday.”
- Fitton Family Fridays presents “Gingerbread Jamboree, River City Puppets,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
