Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

TODAY
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
SATURDAY
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
DEC. 26
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 27
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Music Café Finale, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The final show after 23 years.
- Free Line Dancing, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 7 to 10 p.m.
DEC. 28
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 29
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 30
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 31
- Jazz & Cabaret present New Year’s Eve, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 8 p.m. fittoncenter.org
JAN. 1
- New Year’s day Orienteering, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at Murstein Cabin. For more information and registration, visit ocin.org.
JAN. 2
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
JAN. 3
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by New Mountain Heritage Bluegrass Band.
JAN. 5
- Discovery on the Farm - Snow Tails, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
JAN. 6
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
JAN. 7
- Intro to Winter Tree ID, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. yourmetroparks.net
- Run the Parks 5k Series, at Rentschler Forest Metropark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages 4-9 along with an accompanying adult can read to a farm animal. Registration is required by Jan. 6 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. yourmetroparks.net
JAN. 7-8
- Public Skate, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
JAN. 11
- Celebrating Self presents Tisha Livingston of 80 Acres Farm, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.
JAN. 12
- Discovery on the Farm - Winter PJ Party, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
JAN. 14
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
JAN. 16
- Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Tina Jones presents local talent in a program of spoken word, music, poetry and more in recognition of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
JAN. 18
- Communication As Art: Public Speaking 101, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:30 p.m. Other sessions are Jan. 25, and Feb. 1. No charge, but RSVP to vaughnjh@miamioh.edu.
JAN. 19-22
- INNOVATheatre presents “Of Men and Cars,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
JAN. 20
- Fitton Family Fridays presents The Tricky Max AbraKIDazzle Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
JAN. 20-22
- Enlightened Studios presents “Love’s Not Enough,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
JAN. 21
- Let’s Go Hiking - Wintertime Wonder, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Jazz & Cabaret present Take Five: An Evening of Dave Brubeck, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
JAN. 27
- The Boomer Boys Musical, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 1
- Celebrating Self presents Woodrow “Woody” Keown, Jr. of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
FEB. 4
- Fitton Showstoppers presents The NewBees Present: Super Sounds of the ‘70s, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
FEB. 10
- Stellaluna, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
FEB. 17
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Steinway artist Bruce Murray. Free
FEB. 18
- Jazz & Cabaret present Mardi Gras Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
