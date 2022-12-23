journal-news logo
Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

SATURDAY

  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.

DEC. 26

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

DEC. 27

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Music Café Finale, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The final show after 23 years.
  • Free Line Dancing, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 7 to 10 p.m.

DEC. 28

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

DEC. 29

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

DEC. 30

  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

DEC. 31

  • Jazz & Cabaret present New Year’s Eve, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 8 p.m. fittoncenter.org

JAN. 1

  • New Year’s day Orienteering, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at Murstein Cabin. For more information and registration, visit ocin.org.

JAN. 2

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

JAN. 3

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by New Mountain Heritage Bluegrass Band.

JAN. 5

  • Discovery on the Farm - Snow Tails, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

JAN. 6

  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

JAN. 7

  • Intro to Winter Tree ID, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. yourmetroparks.net
  • Run the Parks 5k Series, at Rentschler Forest Metropark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
  • Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages 4-9 along with an accompanying adult can read to a farm animal. Registration is required by Jan. 6 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. yourmetroparks.net

JAN. 7-8

  • Public Skate, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

JAN. 11

  • Celebrating Self presents Tisha Livingston of 80 Acres Farm, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
  • SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.

JAN. 12

  • Discovery on the Farm - Winter PJ Party, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

JAN. 14

  • Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 16

  • Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Tina Jones presents local talent in a program of spoken word, music, poetry and more in recognition of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

JAN. 18

  • Communication As Art: Public Speaking 101, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:30 p.m. Other sessions are Jan. 25, and Feb. 1. No charge, but RSVP to vaughnjh@miamioh.edu.

JAN. 19-22

  • INNOVATheatre presents “Of Men and Cars,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

JAN. 20

  • Fitton Family Fridays presents The Tricky Max AbraKIDazzle Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

JAN. 20-22

  • Enlightened Studios presents “Love’s Not Enough,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

JAN. 21

  • Let’s Go Hiking - Wintertime Wonder, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
  • Jazz & Cabaret present Take Five: An Evening of Dave Brubeck, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

JAN. 27

  • The Boomer Boys Musical, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

FEB. 1

  • Celebrating Self presents Woodrow “Woody” Keown, Jr. of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

FEB. 4

  • Fitton Showstoppers presents The NewBees Present: Super Sounds of the ‘70s, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

FEB. 10

  • Stellaluna, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

FEB. 17

  • Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Steinway artist Bruce Murray. Free

FEB. 18

  • Jazz & Cabaret present Mardi Gras Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

