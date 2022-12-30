Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, DEC. 30
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- WinterFest, Kings Island amusement park in Mason. Eleven winter wonderland experiences, lighten parade and more. Twenty rides in operation. 5 to 10 p.m. today and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, final days open for season.
- Journey Borealis, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Drive-through holiday experience. $25 per carload ($15 for members). 6 to 10 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
- Jazz & Cabaret present New Year’s Eve, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 8 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Roll Into the New Year, four-hour “glow bowl” at Gilmore Lanes, 5595 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. Includes music, midnight toast and party favors, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Kid-friendly. $90 per lane. Reservations and pre-payment required. (513) 874-3838.
- New Years Eve with Sonny Moorman & Randy Peak opening Band Wanted, Grub Pub, 47 Hancock Ave., Hamilton. Begins at 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Soire, The Fairfield Pub, 465C Nilles Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $15, begins at 7 p.m. Music, light apps, party favors and more.
- Yinyang Sunflower and Gillespie Express (music), North Second Tap & Bottle Shop, 134 N. Second St., Hamilton. New Year’s Eve toast at midnight.
- New Year’s Eve Party, Vinoklet Winery, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati. Two dinner and dancing packages available. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., visit vinokletwines.com/post/new-year-s-eve-at-vinoklet-12-31-22 for more details.
- New Year’s Eve with Chris Janson, Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp. Buffet at 5 p.m., live music at 6 p.m. Balloon drop, party favors, buffet, live music only for people 21 and older. VIP package available. Get details at facebook.com/lrhohio.
- Angela Combs Band, Mutts Brewery Lounge, 2056 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve at Receptions Banquet Center, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. Music by The Menus. 8 p.m. Tickets include food, open bar and more. Must call (513) 860-4100.
- New Year’s Eve at Pour House, DJ playing music beginning at 8 p.m. and the bar is open until 1 a.m. 138 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton.
- New Year’s Eve with DJ Ballard, Misery&Jen bar, 1956 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with champagne toast at midnight.
- New Year’s Eve with The Whammies, Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon. 8 p.m. Featuring hits from the 1980s.
- New Year’s Eve Party, The Hitching Post Saloon, 4319 Hamilton Richmond Road, Oxford. 5 p.m. Grand reopening celebration.
- New Year’s Eve party at The White Dog Distilling Co. & Bourbon Bar, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. 8 p.m. Live music by Mike Willis.
- New Year’s Eve Party at Nicc & Norm’s Tavern, 1483 Millville Ave. Hamilton. 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. DJ Chris Server. Champagne punch toast, food and more.
SUNDAY, JAN. 1
- New Year’s Day Orienteering, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at Murstein Cabin. For more information and registration, visit ocin.org.
- First of the Year Hike, Hueston Woods State Park, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. Meet at the Nature Center at 10 a.m. for a walk through the winter woods; wear appropriate footwear. Bring your vehicle to drive the trailhead.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by New Mountain Heritage Bluegrass Band.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
- Discovery on the Farm - Snow Tails, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
JAN. 6
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
JAN. 7
- Intro to Winter Tree ID, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. yourmetroparks.net
- Run the Parks 5k Series, at Rentschler Forest Metropark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Ears are for Reading, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages 4-9 along with an accompanying adult can read to a farm animal. Registration is required by Jan. 6 by calling 513-867-5835. Half-hour reading time slots are available at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. yourmetroparks.net
JAN. 7-8
- Public Skate, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
JAN. 11
- Celebrating Self presents Tisha Livingston of 80 Acres Farm, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.
JAN. 12
- Discovery on the Farm - Winter PJ Party, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
JAN. 14
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
JAN. 16
- Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Tina Jones presents local talent in a program of spoken word, music, poetry and more in recognition of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
