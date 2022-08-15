‘We will be next’: How a Moldovan citizen in Oxford is helping with relief efforts in Ukraine

“I could not sleep,” Angela Trubceac said. “I went through a depression. It was a nightmare.”

Zhukovska and Andrei Trubceac reunited in Munich but left at the end of May to live in the Trubceac’s family apartment, but the tiny two-bedroom apartment in Orhei wasn’t just a refuge for them.

At the beginning of March, about a week after the war broke out, Andrei Trubceac asked his mother if a displaced woman and her two children from Nikopol, Ukraine could seek safety in the apartment.

Moldova shares a border of 1,000 kilometers with Ukraine and was an evacuation route for many Ukrainians.

“Many, many people, more than 1 million people from Ukraine were going through the West to Moldova,” Angela Trubceac said.

Angela Trubceac first came to Oxford in 2012 on an Edmund S. Muskie Scholarship to pursue her Master’s of Education from Miami University. However, her scholarship was only for one year in the U.S., so she returned to Moldova where she lived for two years. During those years, professors from Miami University offered her a spot in the Ph.D. program that provided her with an additional scholarship and teacher assistantship. Now, she is teaching at McGuffey Montessori School on a visiting teacher visa.

Even though Angela Trubceac said she hopes to return to America after her visa runs out, Moldova is her home, and her family always returns there in the summer. Despite the war, Angela Trubceac said nothing was going to prevent them from returning home and seeing her son.

On July 2, two days before the Trubceac family was supposed to leave for Moldova, a group of eleven refugees was looking for shelter. Five mothers and their six children left Odesa, the closest Ukrainian city to Moldova, but had nowhere to go. In addition to her apartment, Angela Trubceac inherited two houses from her parents in Ciocalteni, Moldova.

“[The houses] were locked since nobody was living there … and the electricity was disconnected, the water was disconnected, telephone, everything was disconnected,” Angela Trubceac said. “So they were living there for two days without perfect conditions, but at least there were no bombings, no Russian rockets above their heads, and they were happy to be there.”

Two days later, the Trubceacs returned to Moldova, and Angela helped them settle into their new living situation.

According to Angela Trubceac, most Moldovians do not understand Ukrainian because Russian is their native language. Although Moldova declared independence from Russia in 1991, many territories are still controlled by Russia.

“We will be next,” Angela Trubceac said. “We understand that if Ukraine falls, Moldova will be the next one because we are so small … so we pray and support Ukraine as much as we can. I cannot support it militarily, but for people who need shelter, I can do that.”

In addition to housing refugees, the Trubceac family brought tourniquets to Moldova to give to Ukrainian medics. A tourniquet is a medical device to stop excessive bleeding of a hemorrhage. She bought the tourniquets with money raised from the Oxford Presbyterian Women, a female group that meets at the Oxford Presbyterian Church.

“We collect money each month, and at the end of the year, we decide where we are going to give it to,” Nancy Sturgeon, a member of the Oxford Presbyterian Women and longtime friend of Angela Trubceac, said. “Knowing the situation, we thought it would be a very good place for the money to go to save some lives.”

The women collected $1,600 throughout the year, and Angela Trubceac was able to buy 55 tourniquets with the money.

They brought the tourniquets to Moldova to give to Andrei Trubceac and Zhukovska, who gave them to Ukrainian doctors.

Sturgeon said although the Oxford Presbyterian Women have not made any decisions, they would consider giving this year’s funds to Angela Trubceac again because of her efforts in Moldova.

“We all really like Angela and have great concern for her family that is still over there,” Sturgeon said. “We have great concern for all the Ukrainian people.”

The Trubceac family stayed in Moldova for two weeks, their shortest trip to date. Even though they weren’t there as long as they usually stay, Angela Trubceac said there were noticeable differences in Moldova due to the war.

“I noticed, unfortunately, that some Moldovans were supporting Putin or supporting Russia, and that shocked me,” Angela Trubceac said.

Although Angela Trubceac was frustrated with some of her country’s citizens, she doesn’t blame them.

“Even though we declared our independence 30 years ago, we are still under the umbrella of Russian propaganda,” Angela Trubceac said.

Despite her frustration, Angela Trubceac said through this whole experience, she’s learned how innately related people are.

“Unfortunately, we needed this war to prove that we, as humans, are interconnected,” Angela Trubceac said. “I was surprised at the number of Moldovans who opened their houses, took in families and refugees and continue to help them.”