‘We need more listings’ in Butler and Warren counties, Realtor Alliance leader says

Heading into last month, the national average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate was 6.13%, up from 3.55% heading into February 2022 — meaning, prospective buyers last month faced a 72.7% higher rate than prospective buyers at the same time last year. Heading into this month, that rate reached 6.5%.

January 2022 marked the beginning of the substantial increase in national interest rates, which presumes that year-over-year comparisons will gradually turn more favorable, as the current high-interest market will be compared to last year’s rising interest market, as opposed to comparing last year’s rising interest market with 2021′s low-interest market.

Notably, Warren County’s median sale price saw a decrease in February, a first for either market since the Journal-News began tracking these trends back in September. Butler County, however, saw an 8.3% increase in its February median sale price.

The full year-over-year comparisons for Butler and Warren Counties are as follows:

Butler County:

Closed sales: 238 (down from 298, a 20.1% decrease from last February)

New listings: 283 (down from 335, a 15.5% decrease)

Days on the market: 4 (up from 3, a 33% increase)

Median sale price: $249,000 (up from 230,0000, an 8.3% increase)

Warren County: