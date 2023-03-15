‘We need more listings’ in Butler and Warren counties, Realtor Alliance leader says

The president of the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati called for more listings as Butler and Warren Counties’ housing markets continued to experience a significant year-over-year new listing reduction throughout February.
Last month, Butler and Warren counties saw a reduction in new listings of 15.1% and 40.2%, respectively, a drop-off that is notable and also predictable, as new listings and closed sales have consistently decreased in the area since interest rates began their rise in January 2022.
In a press release, RAGC President Anne Uchtman said the combined markets of Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties are still seeing houses sell quickly and for high prices, but noted a troubling lack of new inventory.
“One thing is for sure — we need more listings,” Uchtman said.
Warren County Auditor Matt Nolan said his office saw about a 50% decrease in year-over-year conveyances in February, a sure sign that the market has slowed. In October 2022, Nolan said that this decrease in activity was more or less inevitable as higher interest rates began to price would-be buyers out of the market, which reverberated to would-be sellers, too.
Heading into last month, the national average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate was 6.13%, up from 3.55% heading into February 2022 — meaning, prospective buyers last month faced a 72.7% higher rate than prospective buyers at the same time last year. Heading into this month, that rate reached 6.5%.
January 2022 marked the beginning of the substantial increase in national interest rates, which presumes that year-over-year comparisons will gradually turn more favorable, as the current high-interest market will be compared to last year’s rising interest market, as opposed to comparing last year’s rising interest market with 2021′s low-interest market.
Notably, Warren County’s median sale price saw a decrease in February, a first for either market since the Journal-News began tracking these trends back in September. Butler County, however, saw an 8.3% increase in its February median sale price.
The full year-over-year comparisons for Butler and Warren Counties are as follows:
Butler County:
- Closed sales: 238 (down from 298, a 20.1% decrease from last February)
- New listings: 283 (down from 335, a 15.5% decrease)
- Days on the market: 4 (up from 3, a 33% increase)
- Median sale price: $249,000 (up from 230,0000, an 8.3% increase)
Warren County:
- Closed sales: 169 (down from 177, a 4.5% decrease from last February)
- New listings: 157 (down from 202, a 40.1% decrease)
- Days on the market: 5 (up from 2, a 150% increase)
- Median sale price: $330,000 (down from 335,0000, a 1.5% decrease)
