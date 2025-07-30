‘We cannot carry this alone’ | Cincinnati restaurants call for ‘decisive action’ after downtown fight

“As members of Cincinnati’s restaurant and hospitality industry, we are heartbroken and outraged by the recent violent incident that occurred in our downtown core,” the statement reads. “The video circulating from that night is disturbing, and like many in this city, we are calling for accountability and decisive action.”

The statement said that the coalition is “united,” despite being diverse in background, perspective and political belief.

“Our businesses represent thousands of employees and serve tens of thousands of guests each week. We’ve invested heavily in this city — not just financially, but with our time, presence and long-term commitment to Cincinnati’s success,” the statement reads.

The coalition is asking for “clear, proactive and corrective measures” from Cincinnati leadership.

“This is not a moment for vague promises or delayed responses. Our community is asking for a real plan — one that addresses this incident and the broader safety concerns that have been raised for months,” the statement reads.

“We will continue to be part of the solution — but we are calling on civic leaders to do the same with urgency, transparency and conviction,” the statement continues.

Read the statement below:

A statement from our CEO Britney Ruby Miller on behalf of Cincinnati’s downtown restaurant coalition. @TheRealJeffRuby pic.twitter.com/XB9bQvFYb3 — Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment (@JeffRubys) July 29, 2025

The statement is signed by various business owners in downtown Cincinnati, such as John Barrett, the owner of the Lytle Park Hotel, Subito and Western & Southern, well-known mixologist Molly Wellmann, Taste of Belgium owner Jean-Francois Flechet and more.

Chef Jose Salazar is also among the business owners who signed the statement. Salazar is currently renovating a large space for his eponymous restaurant at the corner of W Fifth Street and Race Street, which is just one block away from where the now-viral fight happened.

Christian and Amanda Pietoso, who own Via Vite at Fountain Square, Forno Osteria + Bar and Nicola’s, are also currently renovating a space near the location of the fight for their upcoming new location for the popular Nicola’s.

Three major restaurant groups in the city — Crown Restaurant Group, Four Entertainment Group (4EG) and Boca Restaurant Group — also all signed the statement.

The majority of Crown Restaurant Group’s businesses are located further north in downtown or in Over-the-Rhine, but the group recently opened its English-style public house, Marigold, just a couple of blocks away from the scene of the fight. Boca Restaurant Group and 4EG collectively have a dozen businesses in the downtown and Over-the-Rhine neighborhoods.

Since the fight, Cincinnati police Chief Teresa Theetge said five people have been charged, and she said police “anticipate more.”

Theetge said anyone who “placed their hands on somebody in an attempt to cause harm” will face consequences.

The police chief also said officers are looking into whether some of the people involved were overserved at local bars or restaurants, saying it is clear alcohol played a part in the fight.