Waynesville to vote tonight on adding 0.25% income tax

Explore Waynesville weighs income tax again

The added officer would be paid about $40,000, but would save the village from paying overtime to existing officers for shifts previously handled reserve officers no longer available, according to Village Manager-Police Chief Gary Copeland.

Copeland and Mayor Earl Isaacs could not be reached immediately for comment.

At the Nov. 2 meeting, Isaacs said the village should never have rolled back a 1 percent income tax and that “costs have risen and there is less opportunity for grants and money from the State,” according to meeting minutes.

Councilwoman Joette Dedden said the tax hike was expected to add $180,00-$190,000 a year to village coffers.

She and Isaacs said the money was needed because the local government was “playing catch up” on projects that had been undone while the village was in fiscal emergency."

Explore Fiscal emergency ends in Waynesville

“Income tax is a way for those that do not live in the village but work in the village to contribute to maintenance of the roads and other services the Village provides.” according to the minutes.

State law “allows for such rate to be implemented without the requirement of submission to the electors of the village,” according to the proposed ordinance.

;

The meeting begins at the village administrative center, 1400 Lytle Road in Waynesville.