Waynesville now allows Airbnb and short-term rentals with new law

Jewell expressed concerns about property values being brought down. In addition, she said there were concerns about the element of some renters and felt it would be bad for the community to allow Airbnb rentals in areas of the village that are zoned for single-family residential homes.

Explore Waynesville closer to regulating Airbnb homes in village

A special council committee met multiple times in May to review ordinances from other communities and developed the proposed ordinance presented on June. 7.

At the June 7 meeting, Robert Cross, a North Main Street resident who wanted to operate an Airbnb location in his 185-year-old house, questioned the amount of regulation in the ordinance.

Following a lengthy discussion, council gave the proposed ordinance a first reading and addressed some of the concerns raised by Cross.

At Monday’s meeting, council reviewed the changes made by Law Director Jeff Forbes as well as other changes by council members before they voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.

“I’m happy with it,” Cross said. “I feel they were respectful to me and that they listened to my concerns. I believe they (council) were genuinely concerned to make it right for all of us.”

Jewell expressed her thanks to council for addressing the issue.

“I think this is a win/win for the community,” she said. “We’ll be a better community for doing this right and I think we handled this as adults.”