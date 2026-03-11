Water system serving Monroe Schools campus needs $8M in improvements, official says

Monroe City Council members discussed possible solutions to provide more water to the local school district during a work session before Tuesday night’s meeting.
Public Works Director Gary Morton said the water distribution system serving the Monroe Local Schools campus was installed between 1966 and the mid-1990s and wasn’t designed or sized to accommodate the growth the city and school district have experienced in subsequent decades.
The “best option” involves a “complex design” requiring approximately 16,000 to 17,000 linear feet of 12-inch water main, according to a city document.
The estimated cost is about $8 million, Morton said.
The project would be broken into two phases: Convert Yankee Road, upsize Todhunter Road and Wicklow Road, construct school and water tower loop. The second phase would extend Yankee Road to Carson Road.
Construction costs are estimated at $7.2 million and engineering costs at $648,000.
City Manager Larry Lester said council could consider two alternative plans.
The city either can upgrade the water distribution infrastructure, ensuring adequate flow for the school district, or the city doesn’t upgrade its municipal infrastructure and the school district would likely be required to construct a ground storage tank on its property to hold enough water to meet the new high school’s flow requirements.
Council is expected to vote on the legislation, possibly at its next meeting, March 24.
If council approves the city making the improvements, design would start this year with construction starting in 2027, Morton said.
He also said the city may consider building a second water tower on five acres between the Heritage Green complex and the school at a cost between $18 million-$20 million in the next 10 years.
The $62 million new high school construction project, which will house grades 9-12, is on schedule to be ready by August 2028, Monroe Schools Superintendent Robert Buskirk has said.
The new high school will be located about 100 yards from the southern section of the current 2-12 grade combined school, which has its elementary, middle school and high school grades divided into three wings.
Monroe Schools have more than doubled enrollment to the current 2,850 students since the current 2-12 school building was opened in 2004.
Council approves landscaping contract
After tabling a vote on the legislation at its last meeting, city council members unanimously voted to authorize Lester to enter into a contract with a landscaping company to provide maintenance at the Interstate 75/Ohio 63 interchange.
Council voted to allow Lester to sign an agreement with Brightview Landscapes, LLC., of Monroe, for the interchange landscape maintenance.
The cost of the one-year contract is $49,343 and effective through Dec. 31, 2026 with renewal options up to four additional one-year extensions.
A one-time 5% increase may be applied in the fourth and fifth contract years, according to city documents.
Morton said the city received several bids and Brightview’s proposal was $17,000 less than the city paid last year.
About the Author