Water system serving Monroe Schools campus needs $8M in improvements, official says

The “best option” involves a “complex design” requiring approximately 16,000 to 17,000 linear feet of 12-inch water main, according to a city document.

The estimated cost is about $8 million, Morton said.

The project would be broken into two phases: Convert Yankee Road, upsize Todhunter Road and Wicklow Road, construct school and water tower loop. The second phase would extend Yankee Road to Carson Road.

Construction costs are estimated at $7.2 million and engineering costs at $648,000.

City Manager Larry Lester said council could consider two alternative plans.

The city either can upgrade the water distribution infrastructure, ensuring adequate flow for the school district, or the city doesn’t upgrade its municipal infrastructure and the school district would likely be required to construct a ground storage tank on its property to hold enough water to meet the new high school’s flow requirements.

Council is expected to vote on the legislation, possibly at its next meeting, March 24.

If council approves the city making the improvements, design would start this year with construction starting in 2027, Morton said.

He also said the city may consider building a second water tower on five acres between the Heritage Green complex and the school at a cost between $18 million-$20 million in the next 10 years.

The $62 million new high school construction project, which will house grades 9-12, is on schedule to be ready by August 2028, Monroe Schools Superintendent Robert Buskirk has said.