Water rescue underway at Voice of America

Crews responded to a water rescue at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp. Monday morning.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed police and fire crews were on the scene for a water rescue.
A spokesperson for the township said this is an apparent suicide.
A loved one requested a welfare check for the person and crews found a note on the docks at the lake.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for support. People can also visit 988lifeline.org to chat with someone online.
In Other News
1
Flag ceremony marks progress on $9.5M USS Cincinnati sub memorial
2
McCrabb: Man who never spoke left a lasting impression
3
A night of celebration, recognition and community reflection in...
4
Local legends: Namesake of this Hamilton neighborhood
5
Hamilton Schools superintendent talks more about budget plan that...
About the Author