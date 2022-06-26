BreakingNews
Water main break closes Fairfield road
Water main break closes Fairfield road

A water main on John Gray Road broke and sprayed water Sun., June 26, 2022. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

A water main on John Gray Road broke and sprayed water Sun., June 26, 2022. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

By Staff
FAIRFIELD — A water main on John Gray Road broke Sunday afternoon, causing water to spray across it and leading to a closure.

Police at the scene said the break near Kings Arms Way happened around 2 p.m. It was still gushing after 3 p.m.

No other information was available.

