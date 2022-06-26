Water main break closes Fairfield road

FAIRFIELD — A water main on John Gray Road broke Sunday afternoon, causing water to spray across it and leading to a closure.
Police at the scene said the break near Kings Arms Way happened around 2 p.m. It was still gushing after 3 p.m.
No other information was available.
