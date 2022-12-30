Water damage forces closure of Middletown center that serves homeless and students

The Dream Center has temporarily closed its Feed the Hungry Project due to the damage and Patterson is looking for another site to feed the less fortunate. The center serves breakfast from 8-10 a.m. and dinner from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

She said the center serves between 50-60 people breakfast and about the same for dinner. Feed the Hungry is a non-profit organization that continues the vision of Louella Thompson to provide a soup kitchen since 1987.

The damage is covered by the center’s insurance and Patterson expects to rebuild.

“We are not done,” she said. “We will be back.”

The Louella Thompson Child Enrichment Center’s after school program has been relocated to Faith Fellowship Church, 1217 Michigan Ave., she said. She said the center provides Middletown students a place to do homework and crafts and organizes field trips. The program will return Jan. 5, she said.

The Dream Center’s largest fundraiser, the ninth annual All-Black Attire MLK Gala, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, Hamilton Ballroom, 601 N. B Street, Hamilton. Tickets are $85.

The keynote speaker is Middletown High School’s Butch Carter, the only person to be named Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in the state of Ohio.

Carter played for Indiana University, then spent six seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

For more information, email feedthehungryproject@gmail.com or visit the website www.feedthehungryproject.org.