WATCH: Time lapse shows Hamilton’s Memorial Day parade

On Monday, Hamilton residents paid tribute to those service members who gave their lives for their country. The video above shows the downtown parade in time-lapse mode.
Below, check out our photo gallery from Nick Graham, photojournalist.
In Other News
1
Middletown Farmers Market returns on new day twice a month this summer
2
Tops in Ohio: 2 Butler Tech teachers win state’s highest honors
3
Local teen who suffered cardiac arrest at school thanks lifesaving team
4
Ross student killed in Butler County crash
5
The Lane Libraries website is fully new and has lots of free resources