WATCH: Hamilton Police celebrates Seatbelt Safety program at City Council

Hamilton Police and City Council celebrates the annual Seatbelt Safety program on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
In Other News
1
Roundabout construction beginning Monday in Madison Twp.
2
Indian dance studio creates home for honoring culture, fostering...
3
Fairfield Twp. woman charged with desecrating graves
4
Middletown Schools face $5.6M fed funding cut
5
Monroe’s new public works facility moves forward with budget of $20M