WATCH: Drone video shows potential path of storm in Madison Twp.

High winds blew through the region on Monday and led to damage to multiple Madison Twp. homes.
A drone video taken by the Journal-News on Tuesday morning reveals a potential path for the storm, which today is being assessed by the National Weather Service to see if it was potentially a tornado.
There have been no reported injuries.
Multiple emergency responders went to the Madison Twp. area to check on residents and help with cleanup efforts.
