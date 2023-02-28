BreakingNews
Tornado confirmed near Middletown in Butler County
WATCH: Drone video shows potential path of storm in Madison Twp.

News
By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago

High winds blew through the region on Monday and led to damage to multiple Madison Twp. homes.

A drone video taken by the Journal-News on Tuesday morning reveals a potential path for the storm, which today is being assessed by the National Weather Service to see if it was potentially a tornado.

There have been no reported injuries.

Multiple emergency responders went to the Madison Twp. area to check on residents and help with cleanup efforts.

ExplorePHOTOS: Winds damage properties in Madison Twp.

