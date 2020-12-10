Wanted: Preble volunteers to help with COVID vaccine distribution

Volunteers have helped the health department and other county agencies throughout the pandemic, from checking in on seniors to collecting to distributing masks and more. Most counties in Ohio have a Medical Reserve Corps program.

The first batch of coronavirus vaccines expected to arrive in Ohio next week. Initially, there will be a limited number of vaccines available. Those who are at highest risk of contracting and transmitting the virus will be among the first to be able to access vaccination, such as health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients and nursing home and assisted living residents and staff.

The state is updating information about the vaccine at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.