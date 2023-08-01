Voters at Lakota West Freshman School may experience traffic detour

Due to ongoing construction of the roundabout at Tylersville Road and Beckett Road, there is a detour to the Lakota West Freshman School polling location for the Aug. 8 special election.

According to the Butler County Engineers website, a temporary access road is installed east of the Lakota Freshman Campus which can be used as an entrance on Election Day.

Southbound Beckett Road traffic will detour south on Ohio 747 and east on Smith Road.

Eastbound Tylersville Road traffic will detour north on Ohio 747, east on Hamilton Mason Road, and south on Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.

For more information, visit bceo.org.