Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Voter turnout trending higher for this Butler County election

Rachelle Sims fills out a provisional ballots at the polling location in the gymnasium of Garfield Middle School Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Rachelle Sims fills out a provisional ballots at the polling location in the gymnasium of Garfield Middle School Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

Turnout for voting in Butler County today trended higher than usual for a non-presidential November election, according to unofficial turnout results after election polls closed Tuesday night.

Of 245,270 eligible voters, 69,510 ballots have been received by the elections board with a 28.34% voter turnout.

In the 2023 election, there were 117,145 total ballots cast, according to official final election results. However, that election was driven by a two statewide issues, legalizing abortion and legalizing recreational adult-use marijuana. Both passed, and Butler County saw a 46.3% voter turnout.

Four years agon, in the 2021 election, with no statewide elections driving voter turnout, 49,861 total ballots were cast with a 19.7% turnout.

Nearly 13,500 voted early and 56,040 voted on Election Day, according the Butler County Board of Elections. Early voting ballots that were case by mail and postmarked by Nov. 3, the Monday before the election, can still be counted in this election as long as they’re received by Friday.

In Other News
1
Aftab Pureval re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, AP projects
2
Ross teachers’ union to rally over contract talks
3
Talawanda school board candidate removed as poll worker at Butler...
4
Election day: Voters to decide key ballot issues in Butler County
5
Miami Hamilton prepares for major educational shift

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.