Voter turnout trending higher for this Butler County election

In the 2023 election, there were 117,145 total ballots cast, according to official final election results. However, that election was driven by a two statewide issues, legalizing abortion and legalizing recreational adult-use marijuana. Both passed, and Butler County saw a 46.3% voter turnout.

Four years agon, in the 2021 election, with no statewide elections driving voter turnout, 49,861 total ballots were cast with a 19.7% turnout.

Nearly 13,500 voted early and 56,040 voted on Election Day, according the Butler County Board of Elections. Early voting ballots that were case by mail and postmarked by Nov. 3, the Monday before the election, can still be counted in this election as long as they’re received by Friday.