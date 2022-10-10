Voter registration for November election closes Tuesday

The Butler County Board of Elections said the deadline for voter registration for those wishing to vote on Nov. 8 is Tuesday.
Those who register after Tuesday will be required to cast a provisional ballot and will be eligible to vote in future elections.
Online voter registration is now available at voteohio.gov. Electors may also register to vote at area libraries, public high schools, Bureau of Motor Vehicles facilities and other government offices.
Forms may also be found online at elections.bcohio.gov under Voter Tools. Those without computer access may call the Board of Elections at (513) 887-3700.
The Butler County BOE office is at 1802 Princeton Road., Suite 600 Hamilton and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
EARLY VOTING BEGINS WEDNESDAY
The BOE is open for in-person early voting during the following hours:
Week 1: October 12 – October 14 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each weekday (Wednesday through Friday)
Week 2: October 17 – October 21 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)
Week 3: October 24 – October 29 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday); 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on October 29 (Saturday)
Week 4: October 31 – November 6
8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 (Saturday before Election Day)
1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6 (Sunday before Election Day)
Week of Election Day: November 7 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7 (Monday before Election Day)
Voters may also vote absentee by mail:
The completed application must be received by noon on Saturday, November 5, 2022. An application may be downloaded from our website: elections.bcohio.gov, or voters may call the Board of Elections to request an application at (513) 887-3700.
Mail your application or letter requesting a ballot to:
Butler County Board of Elections
Princeton Road Campus
1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600
Hamilton, Ohio 45011
Voter’s written request for a vote-by-mail ballot MUST include the following information:
- Name
- Address at which the voter is registered to vote
- Date of Birth
- Mailing address for the ballot, if different than current address
- One Form of Identification:
- last four digits of your social security number
- driver’s license number
- copy of a current and valid photo ID
- current utility bill (including cell phone bill)
- bank statement
- government check
- paycheck
- Other government document that includes the voter’s name and address
- The Election in which you intend to vote and the election date (November 8, 2022)
- A statement indicating the voter is a qualified elector
- Voter’s signature
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Monday, November 7, 2022, and must be received by the Board of Elections no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, ten (10) days after the election.
