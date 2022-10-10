Voter registration for November election closes Tuesday

EARLY VOTING BEGINS WEDNESDAY

The BOE is open for in-person early voting during the following hours:

Week 1: October 12 – October 14 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each weekday (Wednesday through Friday)

Week 2: October 17 – October 21 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)

Week 3: October 24 – October 29 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday); 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on October 29 (Saturday)

Week 4: October 31 – November 6

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 (Saturday before Election Day)

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6 (Sunday before Election Day)

Week of Election Day: November 7 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7 (Monday before Election Day)

Voters may also vote absentee by mail:

The completed application must be received by noon on Saturday, November 5, 2022. An application may be downloaded from our website: elections.bcohio.gov, or voters may call the Board of Elections to request an application at (513) 887-3700.

Mail your application or letter requesting a ballot to:

Butler County Board of Elections

Princeton Road Campus

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600

Hamilton, Ohio 45011

Voter’s written request for a vote-by-mail ballot MUST include the following information:

Name

Address at which the voter is registered to vote

Date of Birth

Mailing address for the ballot, if different than current address

One Form of Identification:

of Identification: last four digits of your social security number

driver’s license number

copy of a current and valid photo ID

current utility bill (including cell phone bill)

bank statement

government check

paycheck

Other government document that includes the voter’s name and address

The Election in which you intend to vote and the election date (November 8, 2022)

A statement indicating the voter is a qualified elector

Voter’s signature

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Monday, November 7, 2022, and must be received by the Board of Elections no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, ten (10) days after the election.