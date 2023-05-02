VOTE DAILY: Best of Butler County 2023 selections may be made through May 12

Thousands of votes have been cast for local favorites in 131 categories, and those will determine who is named Best of Butler County this year.
Categories include best restaurants, best stylists, best auto sales, best real estate agents, best auctioneers and so many more! Click through to cast your ballot, which you may do daily until voting closes May 12.
To type in the URL or share it: journal-news.com/best-of-butler-county.
Our timeline
» Nominations: Took place March 20-31
» Voting: Now through May 12
» Winners announced: June 23
» Special section publishes in the Journal-News: June 25
