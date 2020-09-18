Voices: “Covid-19 is not capable of producing the doomsday scenario sold to us in March,” Cedarville professor says.

Covid-19 is more infectious and less deadly than we originally thought. Up to 81% of positive tests occur in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people. Many more people were exposed beginning in at least January than were detected, and the vast majority of them never needed hospitalization. The infection fatality rate for Covid-19 is estimated between 0.1% and 1.3%, varying across locations. Seasonal influenza is thought to have an infection fatality rate of 0.1%.

Danielle Fredette is an electrical engineer professor at Cedarville University.

All of this, plus other erroneous assumptions made by Imperial College modelers, mean point 4 is irrelevant. Hospitals in some places, primarily New York City, were strained, but provided care. Rather than being overrun, hospitals are going bankrupt while people who were too afraid to go to the hospital are dying from treatable conditions.

Even more incredibly, it seems that even the infection rate predicted (81%) is likely not possible. Even in places which experienced a true uncontrolled epidemic, like New York City, or the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, the epidemic has died out after the population reaches about 20%-30% seroprevalence. A compelling explanation for this comes from the hypothesis, for which there is mounting evidence, that a large portion of our population may have partial immunity to COVID-19 because of exposure to other coronaviruses in the past.

It turns out that Covid-19 is not capable of producing the doomsday scenario sold to us in March, regardless of our response.

Danielle Fredette is an electrical engineer professor at Cedarville University. Amanda Brindley is an Ohio freelance writer.