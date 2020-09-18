Voices: “Covid-19 is not capable of producing the doomsday scenario sold to us in March,” Cedarville professor says.

Do you remember life in Ohio at the end of March?
A frightening global pandemic threatened our state and we were so afraid that we willingly stayed home, closed our businesses, sanitized our groceries, did whatever it would take to protect ourselves from the novel coronavirus.
I talked with fellow professionals about homemade mask designs to supplement PPE for hospitals, 3D printed ventilator potential, and the assumptions behind the Imperial College model which predicted 81% of Americans would contract Covid-19, resulting in 2.2 million deaths. We named four far-fetched ideas that would mean the situation was better than we feared:
- The US epidemic started earlier
- Covid-19 was more infectious
- Covid-19 was less deadly
- We could quickly increase hospital capacity and equipment
Fast forward to August. All four of these seemingly far-fetched ideas are true.
“Hospitals in some places, primarily New York City, were strained, but provided care. Rather than being overrun, hospitals are going bankrupt while people who were too afraid to go to the hospital are dying from treatable conditions.”
We’ve identified the earliest cases in Ohio in multiple counties on January 2. Those weeks make a huge difference for exponential growth to an epidemic modeler.
Covid-19 is more infectious and less deadly than we originally thought. Up to 81% of positive tests occur in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people. Many more people were exposed beginning in at least January than were detected, and the vast majority of them never needed hospitalization. The infection fatality rate for Covid-19 is estimated between 0.1% and 1.3%, varying across locations. Seasonal influenza is thought to have an infection fatality rate of 0.1%.
All of this, plus other erroneous assumptions made by Imperial College modelers, mean point 4 is irrelevant. Hospitals in some places, primarily New York City, were strained, but provided care. Rather than being overrun, hospitals are going bankrupt while people who were too afraid to go to the hospital are dying from treatable conditions.
Even more incredibly, it seems that even the infection rate predicted (81%) is likely not possible. Even in places which experienced a true uncontrolled epidemic, like New York City, or the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, the epidemic has died out after the population reaches about 20%-30% seroprevalence. A compelling explanation for this comes from the hypothesis, for which there is mounting evidence, that a large portion of our population may have partial immunity to COVID-19 because of exposure to other coronaviruses in the past.
It turns out that Covid-19 is not capable of producing the doomsday scenario sold to us in March, regardless of our response.
Danielle Fredette is an electrical engineer professor at Cedarville University. Amanda Brindley is an Ohio freelance writer.