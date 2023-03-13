Vinylmax seeks Hamilton’s OK for expansion, which will add 150 new jobs

Vinylmax is seeking the city’s approval for a 150,000-square-foot addition to its business in Hamilton Enterprise Park.
More than a year ago, Vinylmax received state tax credits to encourage this expansion that’s received a Planning Commission approval for the project, which includes two variances, last month.
RVP Engineering, on behalf of Vinylmax at 2921 McBride Court, is asking for approval for a 150,100-square-foot expansion that will include off-street parking and off-street loading expansions.
The building addition would feature primarily precast concrete facades that continue the design of the existing Vinylmax exterior. They asked the planning commission for variances that would allow them to continue the existing design on the building. Hamilton Planning Director Liz Hayden said the city’s design standards have since changed since the building was originally constructed in 2007.
The company told the planning commission this would maintain the continuity of the facility’s appearance and functionality.
The development would also add 243 parking spaces with the potential of 85 future parking spaces.
Mayor Pat Moeller said it’s “quite an expansion” for the window maker. “I know Planning Commission spent a lot of time reviewing things,” said the mayor, who sits on the planning commission.
Vinylmax received in late 2021 approval from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority a 1.255%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project. The expansion plan also calls for the creation of 150 full-time jobs, generating $5.6 million in new annual payroll, the Journal-News reported in December 2021. Vinylmax would retain $8.8 million in its existing payroll.
Vinylmax manufactures vinyl and wood windows to replace existing windows and for new home construction. The expansion is due to the need to increase production to meet growing demand, the company previously told the newspaper.
