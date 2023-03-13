Vinylmax seeks Hamilton’s OK for expansion, which will add 150 new jobs

The development would also add 243 parking spaces with the potential of 85 future parking spaces.

Mayor Pat Moeller said it’s “quite an expansion” for the window maker. “I know Planning Commission spent a lot of time reviewing things,” said the mayor, who sits on the planning commission.

Vinylmax received in late 2021 approval from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority a 1.255%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project. The expansion plan also calls for the creation of 150 full-time jobs, generating $5.6 million in new annual payroll, the Journal-News reported in December 2021. Vinylmax would retain $8.8 million in its existing payroll.

Vinylmax manufactures vinyl and wood windows to replace existing windows and for new home construction. The expansion is due to the need to increase production to meet growing demand, the company previously told the newspaper.