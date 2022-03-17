Vigil today for Hamilton woman missing more than two months

The family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara. That’s what has been a place of interest.

Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said Wednesday in the past two months, police have continued the investigation and searches for Hyde.

“They have interviewed witnesses and people that are acquainted with her. They have searched the Crawford Woods Park on two occasions. We have sent information requesting information with a reward. Also, we have put posts on Facebook asking for information on her whereabouts,” Burkhardt said.

Lisa Hyde told the Journal-News in previous interviews she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde’s whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.