Vigil for 3 boys killed by father to include first responders, affected teammates and more

MONROE TWP., Clermont County — Monroe Twp. and New Richmond community members answered a Facebook call from Christina Cipollone to gather at Monroe Elementary for a candle light vigil Saturday for the three kids who prosecutors say died at their father’s hands Thursday afternoon.

Cipollone said she felt compelled to ask others to come mourn with her because she’d experienced loss to gun violence herself.

Others, such as Debbie Oberklaus, said they just felt the need to be around others to show support for the victims.

“It’s such a loss for the community,” Oberklaus said, “And we have to be able to support the community and the family. The mom and the boy’s sister.”

Both the boys’ mother and sister survived the shooting.

Oberklaus said the vigil served as a reminder that the small towns in the region protect and support their own.

“They should have no doubt that everyone in this community is behind them for as long as they need it,” she said.

The New Richmond Youth Sports Association met at the same time the vigil began to discuss their plans to both honor the victims and support the surviving family members.

NRYSA President Kristin Bennett said the two oldest boys and the sister played for them.

“It hits you right in the gut,” Bennett said.

She said they’re organizing another vigil to include first responders, affected teammates, community members and more.

The board decided to have its vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at the Monroe Elementary ballpark complex.

“We just want them to know that we’re a support for them,” Bennet said. “Whatever we can do for them. We’re going to be there for them for the long haul. They’ve been in our program for years.”

The NRYSA has raised more than $3,000 for the family though their Venmo: @NRYouthSports.

The league also canceled the season for the three teams the victims played on to allow players to process what has happened.