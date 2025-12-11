Video provides new details on fatal shooting of Christopher Lindner

OSHP said the chase ended when the man involved, later identified as Christopher Lindner, got out of his vehicle and went inside a residence along Brush Creek Road.

OSHP body camera footage shows multiple officers with guns drawn waiting in a nearby wooded area.

Just before 5 p.m., an officer is heard on police radio announcing the subject was “on the balcony” and “yelling.”

Seconds later, officers announced “shots fired” several times. The shots can be heard in a video from a car closer to the home.

Body camera video from an officer in the wooded area is muted for over a minute. When audio is turned back on, the officer says he released “six or seven rounds” and “can see the whole balcony where he came off.”

Footage then shows officers walking through the home and arriving at a balcony upstairs minutes after shots were fired. An officer on the balcony says, “suspect down,” and “non-survivable injuries, everybody back out.”

The Lindners are a prominent Cincinnati family involved in several businesses over the years, including United Dairy Farmers, American Financial Group, Chiquita Brands International, the Cincinnati Reds and others. Christopher was the son of Carl Lindner III.

Carl Lindner III is currently the co-CEO of American Financial Group and the CEO and majority owner of FC Cincinnati.

After the shooting, OSHP said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was investigating the incident.