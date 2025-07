In Other News

1

Crowd attends vigil at Butler County Jail in support of those detained...

2

Smith Park to close Wednesday beginning at noon for festival set up

3

UFC champion Kayla Harrison to return to Middletown for homecoming...

4

Lakota seeking 2 tax hikes on fall ballot for new, renovated schools

5

Ringing in July 4th with fireworks? Ohio allows it, but many area...