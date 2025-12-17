Breaking: Crews searching VOA MetroPark pond for potential water rescue

VIDEO: Middletown crews respond to van fire on I-75 northbound

Middletown fire crews responded Wednesday to a van fire on northbound I-75 near exit 33. The fire was out as of 10 a.m.
