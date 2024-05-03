BreakingNews
Miami University students protest Israeli-Hamas war with peaceful encampment

VIDEO: Miami University students in Oxford conduct pro-Palestine rally on campus

In Other News
1
Miami University students protest Israeli-Hamas war with peaceful...
2
Hamilton seeking up to $4M in OneOhio grant funds
3
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
4
Garver Family Farm Market expansion marks grand opening
5
Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy honored at Butler County Law Day...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top