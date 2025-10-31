Breaking: Taking atorvastatin for cholesterol? This recall should be on your radar

VIDEO: Farmer harvesting soybeans

Credit: Journal News

VIDEO: Farmer harvesting soybeans
In Other News
1
Despite lack of size, Lakota East player putting up lofty numbers
2
Election day: Voters to decide key ballot issues in Butler County
3
Driver in fatal Middletown crash sent to jail, bond set at $200K
4
Dunkin’ is coming to Trenton
5
Where to find Butler County’s food pantries, and how to help them