Victim identified from fatal hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday

His preliminary cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

Crews responded to reports of McQuitty being hit by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Reily Millville Road near Woodbine Road around 5:45 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller “was eastbound on Reily Millville in a white van when they reported they ran over a male laying in the middle of the roadway.”

The sheriff’s office said during their investigation, it is believed a separate vehicle hit the man and left the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.