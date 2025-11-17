Veterans Day surprise: Local family gets free roof replacement

The national initiative is part of a broader commitment by the Bone Dry Roofing company to support veterans in need.

Besides Jones, 12 other veteran families across the Midwest and Florida, received new roofs through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Jones said he applied for the free roof but didn’t expect to be one of the many military veteran applicants to win.

“We’ve lived here for about 10 years. It would have cost about $25,000 to replace our roof and I couldn’t believe it,” said Jones. “We’re very grateful because we would have had to go into a big debt to do this.”

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 750 military members have received new roofs, said program officials.

Jones said he and his wife Jessica supplied coffee and donuts on the cold Veterans Day to the roofers, who finished the job in a single day.

The new roof symbolized to Jones the bond between those who serve in the military and those many more Americans who appreciate that sacrifice.

“They remember us,” he said.

Jessica said “we were entirely blown away when we found out we won.”

“It seemed too good to be true. It’s wonderful how they show their appreciation to veterans.”

Officials from the Bone Dry company said they plan to expand its impact by donating a total of 17 roofs for veterans in need this year.

