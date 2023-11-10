Veterans Day celebrations: Several planned throughout Butler County

Former U.S. Air Force Lt. Barney Landry said he often is recognized in his home community of Fairfield Twp. as an “aging veteran,” as the recently minted 95-year-old often wears an Air Force hat or some jacket with military insignia.

Landry, the keynote speaker at Thursday’s Fairfield Twp. Veterans Day observance celebration, said this Saturday is “an occasion when we all should reflect on exactly what each one of those individuals contributed to the freedom and the lifestyles all Americans still enjoy.”

Thursday’s was the final act of the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Committee, which five years ago set out on a mission to create a monument that not only honors those who wore the uniform but it also serves as a place where school children can learn, and veterans can reflect on their service.

“As we stand in this memorial, surrounded by the echos of history, and the legacy of those who have served, not only on this day but every day,” said Fairfield Twp. Trustee President Michael Berding. “This memorial is a symbol of our collective commitment to preserving the memory of those who have served our country.”

The celebration’s master of ceremony Billy Smith, superintendent of Fairfield City Schools, Veterans Day is a day of reflection, when he thinks about cost of freedom and the sacrifices veterans and their families have made.

“It’s a time for me to appreciate the peace and security that we enjoy because of their service,” he said. “It’s a time for us to come together as a community to express our deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by our military heroes and to honor their unwavering commitment to protecting the freedoms we hold dear.”

Veterans Day is Saturday, and while there are activities honoring and remembering veterans then, there are also events happening today/Friday. While it’s not an exhaustive list, here are some events happening around the county celebrating Veterans Day.

Hanover Twp.

The Hanover Twp. Board of Trustees and the Park/Veterans Committee will have a Veterans Day Observance Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Veterans Memorial Area of the Hanover Twp. Park at the intersection of Old Oxford Road and Morman Road. The ceremony will include a flag-raising by United States Air Force Cadets, a short musical salute, and presentations by local officials. The keynote speaker scheduled is U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Cring

Local veterans will place a ceremonial wreath at the Veterans Memorial. Additionally, a Talawanda High School Band trumpeter will perform TAPS. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Pipe and Drum Corps will participate in the ceremony.

After the ceremony, the Hanover Township and Park/Veterans Committee will host a reception for veterans and guests at the Hanover Twp. Community Center, 2595 Old Oxford Road. The public is invited to attend. There is no charge for veterans. For questions, call 513-896-9059.

Hamilton

The Woodlands of Hamilton on Friday morning (today) is honoring veterans at the senior living community on Northwest Washington Boulevard.

The Veterans Day ceremony is in partnership with the VFW Post 1069 Commander Butch Frederick hosting. The ceremony will recognize and honor the veterans living at The Woodlands of Hamilton, and during the ceremony, there will be a tribute ― with a folding of the flag ― and each veteran will receive a certificate.

Butler County

The Butler County Veterans Service Commission program for Veterans Day is set for today, Nov. 10.

Reservations were required to attend the evening event at the Butler County Fairgrounds, but more than 200 attendees have committed to attend.

This year’s program features a celebration of the 248th Marine Corp birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony, the Hamilton High School Navy JROTC Color Guard, and musical performances by Ross High School show choir “Legacy.”

Greg Robinette, the 2023 Butler County Veteran of the Year, will be honored and the keynote speaker is Dennis Malone.

Hamilton

The Casual Pint at 130 Riverfront Plaza is supporting the Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame Committee all month long with a Tap 4 Good fundraiser. The designated fourth tap along the back of the bar will have a special beer pull handle, and $1 from every pour sold will benefit the committee.

“My dad was a veteran and served in Korea in the Navy. Kevin, my boyfriend, he’s a 23-year Air Force veteran. Lots and lots of our customers are veterans,” said Casual Pint Hamilton owner Ann Marie Cilley. “Men and women in uniform are very, very special to me.”

The beer coming from the Tap 4 Good handle will change over the course of the month, and additionally, there will be a Dine2Donate night where a portion of food served will be donated to the cause.

“We’re not just doing a Tap 4 Good donation, but we’re trying to do a month-long worth of stuff to support them,” Cilley said.

Miami University Regionals

The Miami University Regionals will honor veterans and active military personnel this morning, Nov. 10.

Miami Regionals is joining Caring Community Collaborative of Liberty and West Chester for the annual Salute to Veterans at 11:30 a.m. today at Miami’s Voice of America Learning Center, 7847 VOA Park Drive.

The Lakota West High School choir will provide music, with a presentation of the colors by West Chester Twp. Police. This year’s speaker is Trent Emeneker, who served more than 20 years in the Marine Corps. He had logged more than 1,200 hours of flight time in fighter jets and served tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan, Okinawa, and the Pacific.

The event is open to all, especially veterans and their family members. A complimentary box lunch will be served in the military. The event did require advance reservations.

On Thursday, Miami Regionals conducted a Veterans Day Reflections Dinner at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Campus that featured retired Navy commander Paul Allen as the keynote speaker.

Discounts

Many stores and restaurants will offer a military discount to those who served, or are serving. Here are a couple:

Kroger will honor active military members and veterans, as well as their dependents, with a 10% discount in stores nationwide on Veterans Day. All service members, veterans, and their dependents with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion.

Gold Star will honor veterans and active-duty military with a complimentary meal (up to a $12 value) at all Gold Star locations on Saturday. Guests would be required to display a U.S. Uniformed Services ID card or U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID card; a veterans’ organization membership card (VFW, American Legion, etc.); a military commendation, leave or earnings statement; a photograph in uniform; or, for active duty military members, be in uniform.