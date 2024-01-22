‘Vested interest:’ Mother of 7 joins Middletown school board

And in November, Snow was the top vote-earner among five candidates — including three incumbents — in winning a seat on the board that oversees the 6,000-student city school system.

The win surprised the political newcomer but hasn’t dampened the 37-year-old’s passion for helping Middletown Schools, which her children attend.

“I have a very, very vested interest in the schools,” said Snow, who along with her family has lived in Middletown for 13 years. “My kids all go to these schools, and the district is very close to my heart.”

“I kept hearing from people I know about there being three seats up for election on Middletown’s board and nobody runs. I have a passion for this and I was like, ‘I have some time on my hands and I can do this.’”

Snow was recently sworn onto the board, joining incumbents Chris Urso and Anita Scheibert as electoral winners.

“I’m genuinely thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate with everyone and contribute to the community. It’s truly humbling to have the support and trust of the community in getting elected.”

Her board colleagues voted for Snow to serve on the board’s finance committee and as the Ohio School Board Association’s Urban Commission representative for the city schools.

But for now, her top priority is listening and learning.

“The plan is to absorb as much as I can during this initial phase, laying a strong foundation for the rest of my term,” Snow said. “I’m really trying to take it all in and learn everything.”

Among her priorities is working to set up a donation process for residents of Middletown to make financial contributions to Middletown Middle School’s end of the year “incentive field trips.”

She said such voluntary donations for the popular program are key to making sure all the middle school students, including those from financially strapped families, can join their classmates on the field trips.

“I’m particularly eager to hear from the staff, students, and the community at large about their fantastic ideas on how we can enhance our school district. I’m looking forward to a productive and collaborative journey ahead.”