Verity Award winner Pearce says he wants to ‘give back and pay forward’

MIDDLETOWN — After Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron read a lengthy list of Dave Pearce’s accomplishments in his hometown, Pearce accepted the C. William Verity Award for outstanding community service Saturday at the American Legion Post 218.

“I give back and pay forward,” Pearce said in accepting the award that has been presented every year since 1964, except for 2020. “I had a wonderful childhood growing up in Middletown and I want to do my part to make things better in the community.”

It’s easy to find Pearce’s fingerprints on several community projects.

He spearheaded a $1 million renovation of Jacot Park, helps organize the Ohio Balloon Challenge that just celebrated its 20th year with record attendance, coached his daughters’ soccer and basketball teams and serves on numerous boards.

Sherron called Pearce “a motivator and collaborator” who has delivered “prosperity and enjoyment” to area residents.

Pearce, a 1978 Middletown High School and 1982 Miami University graduate with a business degree, worked for a bank in Columbus, then returned in 1992 to his Middletown roots, where he and his wife, Karen, raised their two daughters, Sarah and Maggie.

He retired six years ago and hasn’t stopped volunteering yet. He’s working with a group of business and community leaders advising the city how to best operate Central Connections, the city’s senior and event center.

The list of former C. William Verity Award winners reads like a Middletown honor roll. Sherron said Pearce stands “shoulder to shoulder” with those recipients.

Pearce said the award is “quite an honor.”

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Troy) a former Army Ranger and graduate of West Point, was the featured speaker for this year’s celebration.

Before the event at the Legion, a short ceremony was held at Woodside Cemetery. Ben Johnis, a member of Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team, landed with an American flag and the American Legion and VFW combined honor guard performed a 21-gun salute.

Middletown is home to over 3,000 veterans, representing a diverse and dedicated group of individuals, including World War II, Vietnam, Korean and Gulf War veterans.