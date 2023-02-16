Vehicles awaiting repair at Middletown body shop towed after owner doesn’t pay rent

Larry Stoneking, 72, of Franklin, was having numerous repairs done to his 1966 Plymouth Valiant. He dropped the classic car off on Nov. 10, 2021 and gave Bennett $2,708 to pay for the parts and partial labor, he said. Every month or so, Stoneking said he contacted Bennett to get an update on his car’s repairs.

Bennett’s excuses ranged from COVID-19 to a worker shortage to the supply chain, Stoneking said.

Then last week, when Stoneking saw one of the garage doors open at Bennett’s Body Shop, he was told by another nearby business owner that all the cars had been towed.

Since then, Stoneking said Bennett has refused to answer his phone or return Facebook messages. He stopped by Bennett’s house in Madison on Wednesday, but no one answered the door.

This news outlet called Bennett’s cell phone and left messages that weren’t returned.

“He doesn’t respond to nobody,” Stoneking said. “He never called one person to let them know what was going on.”

When Stoneking went to the Middletown Division of Police on Wednesday to file a police report, he was told it was a civil matter and he should complete a small claims report.

His car now sits in his driveway as he looks for another body shop to complete the repairs.