Various medications can be dangerous for drivers

Drivers no doubt recognize the dangers of driving after consuming alcohol, but consuming other, seemingly less threatening substances also can put drivers in danger, even during times of day when drivers would otherwise think the roads are as safe as possible.

In its 2013-14 National Roadside Study of Alcohol and Drug Use, the NHTSA found that 10 percent of weekday, daytime drivers surveyed tested positive for prescription and/or over-the-counter drugs.