U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan to be tested for COVID-19 after contact with Trump

Credit: Angie Cope

Local News | 17 minutes ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, will be tested for COVID-19 today after traveling on Air Force One with President Donald Trump to Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland, said Russell Dye, spokesman for the congressman.

“Mr. Jordan’s going to get a test this morning and will be in his office otherwise and not around other people," Dye said.

Trump announced today that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. That announcement came shortly after news that Trump’s aide Hope Hicks had tested positive, and that the president and First Lady had been in close contact with her.

Trump debated his Democratic opponent former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland on Tuesday and traveled to a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Jordan plans to drive home to Urbana and follow doctor’s orders, which may include quarantining.

Dye said Jordan tested negative prior to the debate and did not have close contact with the president or Hicks on Air Force One.

Dye said Jordan wears a face mask at times, but he did not know for sure if Jordan wore one on Air Force One.

Jordan is running for re-election and faces Democrat Shannon Freshour of Marysville and Libertarian Steve Perkins of Pataskala.

