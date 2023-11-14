BreakingNews
U.S. 27 closed at Hamilton-Cleves Road for repairs

U.S. 27 closed at Hamilton-Cleves Road for repairs

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced U.S. 27 will be closed tonight in Butler County at Hamilton-Cleves Road for bridge rehabilitation.

Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. U.S. 27 will be closed in both directions at the bridges over Ohio 128/Hamilton-Cleves Road, just north of the Butler and Hamilton County line. The restrictions will be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. While the closure is in place traffic will be diverted in a single lane by way of the off/on ramps at the interchange.

The project includes replacing the wearing surface, barriers and bearings, as well as painting the structures. All work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

In Other News
1
‘Pyramid Hill Lights’ opens this week. It has been a part of local...
2
Hamilton man who helped save young boy’s life 62 years ago called ‘my...
3
A.I. will ‘completely change’ education world, leaders say
4
Popular Cincinnati bar, Taft’s Ale House in Over-the-Rhine, to close...
5
Ex-Rising Sun police chief faces 17 felony charges of bribery, fraud...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top