U.S. 27 closed at Hamilton-Cleves Road for repairs

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced U.S. 27 will be closed tonight in Butler County at Hamilton-Cleves Road for bridge rehabilitation.

Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. U.S. 27 will be closed in both directions at the bridges over Ohio 128/Hamilton-Cleves Road, just north of the Butler and Hamilton County line. The restrictions will be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. While the closure is in place traffic will be diverted in a single lane by way of the off/on ramps at the interchange.

The project includes replacing the wearing surface, barriers and bearings, as well as painting the structures. All work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

