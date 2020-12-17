UPDATE: Woman charged with shooting death of 16-year-old in Hamilton

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with the death of a teenage boy this morning at a Hamilton residence.
Aerial Katelynn Brazzell, 21, is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16.
Boggs, of Campbell Drive, died after apparently being shot in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue at 1:20 a.m., police said.
According to police, Brazzell was “playing with a firearm pointing it at the victim and discharged the firearm striking the victim in the head.”
Brazzell was booked into the Butler County Jail this morning at 9:39 a.m.
Reckless homicide is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison if found guilty.
Officers were dispatched to Cereal Avenue on reports of someone shot. Boggs was found suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound,” according to the report. He was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.